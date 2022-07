Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Connecticut using real estate data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Real estate data was available for 184 cities, towns, and sections of towns in Connecticut. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $273,912 over the last 12 months.

