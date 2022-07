The good vibes that came from the series sweep of the Phillies were violently dashed tonight as the Blue Jays fell to the Kansas City Royals 3-1. The Jays failed to capitalize on a night that had lots of promise; Kevin Gausman making his return to the mound, the aforementioned sweep of the Phillies, and an opportunity to register another sweep before the All-Star break against a very inferior opponent.

