ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Venice City Council approves purchase of a site for Fire Station 52

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2Dhh_0gdvR1m800

VENICE –The Venice City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to buy a five-acre parcel on East Venice Avenue – sandwiched between the Venice Church of the Nazarene and the new Venice Public Safety Complex – as the new location for Fire Station 52.

“We found a parcel which is incredibly fortuitous for us: It is right next to the new public safety budding, the police station,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said.

Earlier: Venice approves first-reading of new land development codes

Because the $1.75 million price was more than the average of two appraisals, approval of the purchase from Delena International, LTD required at least a majority-plus-one approval by council members.

The international company, based in Jordan, was not actively selling the land, but was willing to sell it at the going market rate of roughly $350,000 per acre, Lavallee said.

The city most recently bought a five-acre site on Laurel Road from Border Road Investments, LLC for $1.5 million in March. That land will be developed as a public park.

The city bought the 10-acre site for the police department in February 2017 for $1.85 million.

The unanimous approval cleared the supermajority requirement and Council Member Helen Moore, a local real estate professional, noted that “sometimes there’s an intangible value a property owner has that cannot be put in an appraisal.”

In the case of this purchase, that intangible value was the proximity to the new Public Safety Complex, which also serves as the city’s Emergency Operations Center.

Lavallee said that the new fire station could share some infrastructure components with the police station, notably stormwater facilities.

Currently Fire Station 52 is at 200 N. Grove Street – on the north side of East Venice Avenue, between the Intracoastal Waterway and U.S. 41 Bypass.

City officials have long sought a new location for the station and finding one was listed as the council’s top priority at its March strategic planning session.

The new location will also result in a more equal distribution of emergency response calls – something that became more relevant since the city assumed operation of ambulance services in October 2020.

Earlier: Venice assumes oversight of ambulance service

Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens, who also serves as the city's EOC director, called the purchase a great milestone.

“The geographical location presents many positive aspects including but not limited to response capability and areas of coverage, to strengthening the city’s emergency management plan and continuity of operations during declared emergencies," he added.

The purchase money will come from existing sales tax proceeds, as well the cost to survey, rezone and annex the property which, despite being sandwiched between two parcels within city limits, is still in unincorporated Sarasota County.

In other action

Also on Tuesday, the City Council:

• Gave final approval to the newest draft of the city’s land development regulations on a 5-0 vote, with Mayor Ron Feinsod absent because he was on vacation. The board came close to only having four members available, since Council Member Jim Boldt attended via Zoom – something that required the approval of the other four council members. That passed on a 3-1 vote, with Council Member Mitzi Fiedler in dissent because she thought he should have taken an unexcused absence because of a last-minute trip to babysit his grandchildren.

• Approved, on a 4-1 vote with Fiedler in dissent, the termination of a tolling agreement between the city and Neal Communities, after the two sides could not reach an agreement during a June 16 mediation session, on alleged overcharging of building permit fees, dating back to March 24, 2017. The agreement allowed for the two parties to negotiate a settlement held in abeyance a statute of limitations on how far back Neal could collect funds. With the agreement no longer in place, that limitation would be only four years from Tuesday. During public comment Neal asked for the city to delay action so negotiations could continue, otherwise he could file suit. City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that unless there was a pending lawsuit, she could only discuss city strategy in a public meeting, as opposed in executive session.

• Approved a conditional use permit for Vistera at Venice to increase the height of four buildings to 54.7 feet.

Earle Kimel primarily covers south Sarasota County for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at earle.kimel@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sarasotanewsleader.com

New contractor approved for Sarasota County sewer project that has kept lanes closed on Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota

Expense will be more than three times the original amount. Recognizing the affected residents’ — and drivers’ — frustrations, the Sarasota County Commission voted unanimously on July 13 to authorize the completion of a sewage pipeline project along Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota that has been on hold for months.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning board OKs restaurant and retail space in The Quay

More dining and retail options could be coming to The Quay in downtown Sarasota after receiving a recommendation for approval by the city’s planning board on Wednesday. Project developer Quay Venture LLC is proposing a 10,000-square-foot restaurant and 5,000 square feet of retail space on Block 10 of the project, an internal parcel nestled between the historic Belle Haven building and the completed Ritz Carlton Residences, the only two occupied properties in the development that began in 2016.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sold-out St. Regis project rises higher on Longboat Key

Vertical progress on the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key continues, with the hotel portion of the project gaining height and the condominium buildings not far behind. Information supplied by Unicorp National Developments Inc. indicates the hotel structure, on the northern side of the property once home to the...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

About 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spills at 582 McIntosh Road in Sarasota after contractor damages pipeline

County staff recovers approximately 3,500 gallons of effluent. On July 11, a contractor working on a new development damaged a sewer force main located at 582 McIntosh Road in Sarasota, leading to the spill of about 5,000 gallons of raw sewage, which flowed into a retention pond on the property, county Public Utilities Department staff reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Longboat Observer

Music Compound set to open new location in east Bradenton

Walking around her new Music Compound MAN in East County, owner Jenny Townsend envisioned the flurry of activity taking place once the facility opens for lessons Aug. 1. Townsend looked toward the 13 studios in the 4,500-square-foot facility and thought about a student and teacher practicing scales on the piano in one room. She imagined the Kidz Rock program in full swing in another studio. She even visualized kids hanging out in the new teen lounge before their lessons begin.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Newest Legacy Trail stop opens in Sarasota

Pickleball enthusiasts and cyclists now have another destination (or two) to visit following the grand opening of a new stop along Sarasota County’s Legacy Trail and the renovation of a north county park near University Parkway. Last week, dignitaries ceremonially opened the Pompano Trailhead, not far from the Legacy...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Infrastructure#New Land#The Venice City Council#The Venice Church#Fire Station 52#Border Road Investments#Llc
Mysuncoast.com

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium starts construction for new facility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Commission approved the new ownership of property near Nathan Benderson Park and UTC Mall for Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. The current facility is only 66,000 square feet. The area will be within an hour drive of 3 million Floridians close to Interstate 75....
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota plans prescribed burn in Carlton Reserve today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Venice may see and smell smoke coming from Carlton Reserve today, but it’s a planned fire. The Sarasota County Fire Department and the county’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn Wednesday on the Carlton Reserve starting after 10:30 a.m.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Longboat Observer

Tamiami Trail reopens after gas line break on bayfront

The Sarasota Police Department said at 2:15 p.m. that Tamiami Trail has reopened in both directions following a gas line break near Ritz Carlton Drive. Traffic on Tamiami Trail is blocked between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard following a report of a gas leak near Ritz Carlton Drive, the Sarasota Police said shortly after noon today.
fox13news.com

Pinellas County's largest homeless shelter to close down

The largest shelter for homeless families in Pinellas County is closing for good. Grace House blames the Juvenile Welfare Board for cutting off some of their funding, but the board pointed the finger back at Grace House, saying the shelter wasn't being run efficiently.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Local Officials Want to Make It Harder for Citizens to Change the County Charter

In order to get the Sarasota County Commission and the media to take the erosion of our rights seriously, you have to dress up in a colorful superhero costume to get some attention. That’s just what County Commission District Two candidate Mike Cosentino did yesterday afternoon, when he donned a red, white and blue cowboy hat, a muscle-padded suit and a red cape and went to the Sarasota County Administration Center to fight against proposed changes to the county charter.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Closed St. Pete Strip Mall May Become Housing Complex

A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes U.S. 41 near Ritz Carlton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire crews have closed U.S. 41 between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard to deal with a gas leak near the Ritz Carlton hotel. Sarasota Police have blocked southbound traffic at the Fruitville Road roundabout and northbound traffic at Ringling Boulevard. Drivers coming off the Ringling Bridge will be directed southbound,
SARASOTA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy