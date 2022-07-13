ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Two Venice brothers are in end-stage renal disease. A live kidney donor could save them

By Stefania Lugli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7WNx_0gdvQzFK00

Matthew Cipolla's night routine has an extra step beyond the common practices of carefully applying skincare or flipping through a book: he hooks himself up to a dialysis machine that filters his blood while he sleeps.

Matthew, 24, has Alport Syndrome , a genetic condition that progresses into kidney disease or hearing loss. So does his 22-year-old brother, Mark Jr.

The pair entered end-stage renal disease this year, Matthew in March, and Mark in June.

Kathy Cipolla, their mother, said Matthew was forced to go on dialysis after his emergency hospitalization in the spring. The plunge in health happened just months after the family relocated to Venice.

In other news: Mote Marine counting 2,700 turtle nests so far, making this season a top 10 record

Read More: Sarasota woman flew to Ukraine amid war to provide humanitarian aid

Kathy said she thought Matthew's mild symptoms were a result of environmental changes.

"It was actually his blood pressure, which had never been a problem before," she said. "I'm very fortunate that he didn't stroke out or die at the time because that's how sick he was. But he hid it so well."

Now, Matthew is on dialysis while he sits on a list of hundreds of thousands of others waiting for an organ donation.

'Very quick and very traumatic'

The Cipollas found out their sons had an underlying medical problem in 2002.

"Mark Jr. fell ill," Kathy said in an interview with the Herald-Tribune. "It was in his diaper — urine was green, not yellow like it should be. The doctors took a sample and found out that Mark had protein and blood in his urine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHZ30_0gdvQzFK00

The family consulted a nephrologist, a doctor that specializes in kidney health. Kathy said it was determined the kids likely had Alport Syndrome, but genetic testing didn't confirm the condition until 2015, after the Cipollas were stationed in Washington, D.C., and referred to Walter Reed Medical Center.

"We knew back in 2015 that the kids would have to have dialysis eventually," Kathy said. "But when Matthew — only being 23 — went into renal failure... it was very quick, very traumatic."

Dave Widmyer, Matthew's current nephrologist, explained that most patients with Alport Syndrome end up on dialysis at a rather young age — in their 20s or 30s. That's why a living donation is invaluable.

"It can't be understated how important organ donors in general are. (Candidates) are waiting four or five years on average for a cadaver kidney, so that's where living donations become especially important," Widmyer said.

A living organ donation is when a living person donates an organ or part of an organ for transplantation, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing .

Federal data shows that more than 106,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list , a list that adds an eligible candidate every nine minutes.

Widmyer also explained that unlike a cadaver kidney — which results in an emergent surgery for the transplant patient — a living donation allows a medical team to have a more organized process.

During the Herald-Tribune's reporting, Mark Jr. suddenly entered end-stage renal disease, too — just months after his brother suffered the same medical emergency.

Kathy said her younger son will move to Southwest Florida next month to follow a similar treatment plan as Matthew's, including a public appeal for a live kidney donation.

Fortunately, the men have different blood types so one sibling doesn't take donation priority over the other, according to Kathy.

"Matthew has more time accrued since he has already started dialysis," Kathy said in a text message. "Mark Jr. ... has rapidly progressed since his last bloodwork."

Kathy, an emergency room nurse, oversees treatment for both her sons while also running a Facebook page to inform friends and family of Matthew and Mark's conditions titled "The Cipolla Brother’s Quest for New Kidneys."

"We’re asking the public to think about it and if anybody out of the goodness of their heart — somebody doing something altruistic — would look into seeing whether or not they’re a potential donor," she said.

Could you be a live donor?

Matthew's blood type is O+ and Mark's is A+, meaning that both brothers can receive a kidney from anyone with O-type blood, with Mark also able to receive from someone with A-type blood.

There are several resources providing guidance on kidney donations such as kidneyregistry.org with a simplified Q&A section or kidney.org , which offers information on anonymous donations and insurance coverage.

UNOS also has a brochure that breaks down each step of becoming a living organ donor.

Anyone interested to see if they're a match for either of the Cipolla men can "sign up" via their Facebook page or by visiting this link .

Anna Harrop, the living donor coordinator at Largo Medical Center, can also be reached at 727-588-5618 or by email at anna.harrop@hcahealthcare.com for a free blood testing kit for anyone with a donation inquiry.

Stefania Lugli covers a little of everything for the Herald-Tribune while pursuing watchdog/investigative stories. You can contact her at slugli@heraldtribune.com or dm her on Twitter at @steflugli .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Two Venice brothers are in end-stage renal disease. A live kidney donor could save them

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Boy, 3, Worried Parents With ‘Extremely Large Vein:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And He Bravely Endured 2,244 Medical Procedures To Fight It

6-year-old Seb Boulter is now cancer-free after an astounding 2,244 medical procedures since his cancer diagnosis at age 3. The incredible fighter began chemotherapy at 4 years old for T-lymphoblastic lymphoma, which is a rare form of an aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. According to the American Cancer Society, the main difference...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Stage 2 Kidney Disease: What to Expect

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive condition in which the kidneys are damaged and not able to function properly. More than 37 million adults in the United States live with CKD. While the most common causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure, other causes include infections, genetic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Venice, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Washington State
Sarasota, FL
Society
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Black Enterprise

59-Year-Old Mom Who Reversed Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Launches Health & Wellness Retreat For Black Women

After an early diagnosis with high blood pressure and diabetes, 59-year-old Jacqueline Glass from Harlem, New York City began her journey toward transformative health. Through diet and exercise, she was able to change her trajectory and reverse her diabetes, eliminate all prescription medication, and ultimately save her life. This led...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Kidneys#End Stage Renal Disease#Organ Donation#Kidney Failure#Alport Syndrome#Mote Marine#Cipollas#The Herald Tribune
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Upworthy

Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
CANCER
WebMD

How My Son’s Wedding Helped Me Come to Terms With Type 2 Diabetes

This December, my oldest son married his long-time love. The event space sparkled, spirits ran high, all the guests more than ready to celebrate a joyful occasion thanks to vaccine boosters required of all. But while I watched the couple prepare to exchange their vows, my mind wandered back to...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman, 25, stunned to discover her ‘depression and chronic exhaustion’ was genetic heart failure

A residential support worker who was so exhausted and breathless she had to lie down in a car park before a funeral discovered her “depression” was in fact severe heart failure brought on by a faulty gene.When Katie Denial, 32, saw her weight balloon by a staggering 6st in just four months soon after her eight year relationship ended  – despite joining a slimming club with the intention of getting a “revenge body” after her break-up – her doctor suspected she was comfort-eating because of depression due to heartbreak.Katie, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, could not shift the excess weight, was...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 12, is found with cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after doctors initially dismissed symptoms as viral infection then blamed COVID

A schoolgirl was found to have cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after a GP initially dismissed her symptoms as a viral infection. Imogen Bloxham, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was rushed to hospital on June 6 after her mother noticed she had turned 'yellow'. It followed months of NHS waits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffPost

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

When taking a trip to the bathroom, you probably don’t notice your pee’s appearance or smell most of the time. Typically our urine is made up of 95% pure water and 5% other compounds. For the most part, “normal” urine doesn’t smell if you’re healthy and well-hydrated. Additionally, urine is typically a light yellow color, similar to lemonade. (If it’s clear, you may be drinking too much water.)
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the link between hypertension and kidney disease?

The kidneys and the blood circulation system depend on each other to stay in good health. The kidneys need a lot of blood vessels to carry out their role in filtering waste from the blood. If blood pressure is high, it can affect kidney function. Hypertension, or high blood pressure,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy