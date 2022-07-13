Two Venice brothers are in end-stage renal disease. A live kidney donor could save them

Matthew Cipolla's night routine has an extra step beyond the common practices of carefully applying skincare or flipping through a book: he hooks himself up to a dialysis machine that filters his blood while he sleeps.

Matthew, 24, has Alport Syndrome , a genetic condition that progresses into kidney disease or hearing loss. So does his 22-year-old brother, Mark Jr.

The pair entered end-stage renal disease this year, Matthew in March, and Mark in June.

Kathy Cipolla, their mother, said Matthew was forced to go on dialysis after his emergency hospitalization in the spring. The plunge in health happened just months after the family relocated to Venice.

Kathy said she thought Matthew's mild symptoms were a result of environmental changes.

"It was actually his blood pressure, which had never been a problem before," she said. "I'm very fortunate that he didn't stroke out or die at the time because that's how sick he was. But he hid it so well."

Now, Matthew is on dialysis while he sits on a list of hundreds of thousands of others waiting for an organ donation.

'Very quick and very traumatic'

The Cipollas found out their sons had an underlying medical problem in 2002.

"Mark Jr. fell ill," Kathy said in an interview with the Herald-Tribune. "It was in his diaper — urine was green, not yellow like it should be. The doctors took a sample and found out that Mark had protein and blood in his urine."

The family consulted a nephrologist, a doctor that specializes in kidney health. Kathy said it was determined the kids likely had Alport Syndrome, but genetic testing didn't confirm the condition until 2015, after the Cipollas were stationed in Washington, D.C., and referred to Walter Reed Medical Center.

"We knew back in 2015 that the kids would have to have dialysis eventually," Kathy said. "But when Matthew — only being 23 — went into renal failure... it was very quick, very traumatic."

Dave Widmyer, Matthew's current nephrologist, explained that most patients with Alport Syndrome end up on dialysis at a rather young age — in their 20s or 30s. That's why a living donation is invaluable.

"It can't be understated how important organ donors in general are. (Candidates) are waiting four or five years on average for a cadaver kidney, so that's where living donations become especially important," Widmyer said.

A living organ donation is when a living person donates an organ or part of an organ for transplantation, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing .

Federal data shows that more than 106,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list , a list that adds an eligible candidate every nine minutes.

Widmyer also explained that unlike a cadaver kidney — which results in an emergent surgery for the transplant patient — a living donation allows a medical team to have a more organized process.

During the Herald-Tribune's reporting, Mark Jr. suddenly entered end-stage renal disease, too — just months after his brother suffered the same medical emergency.

Kathy said her younger son will move to Southwest Florida next month to follow a similar treatment plan as Matthew's, including a public appeal for a live kidney donation.

Fortunately, the men have different blood types so one sibling doesn't take donation priority over the other, according to Kathy.

"Matthew has more time accrued since he has already started dialysis," Kathy said in a text message. "Mark Jr. ... has rapidly progressed since his last bloodwork."

Kathy, an emergency room nurse, oversees treatment for both her sons while also running a Facebook page to inform friends and family of Matthew and Mark's conditions titled "The Cipolla Brother’s Quest for New Kidneys."

"We’re asking the public to think about it and if anybody out of the goodness of their heart — somebody doing something altruistic — would look into seeing whether or not they’re a potential donor," she said.

Could you be a live donor?

Matthew's blood type is O+ and Mark's is A+, meaning that both brothers can receive a kidney from anyone with O-type blood, with Mark also able to receive from someone with A-type blood.

There are several resources providing guidance on kidney donations such as kidneyregistry.org with a simplified Q&A section or kidney.org , which offers information on anonymous donations and insurance coverage.

UNOS also has a brochure that breaks down each step of becoming a living organ donor.

Anyone interested to see if they're a match for either of the Cipolla men can "sign up" via their Facebook page or by visiting this link .

Anna Harrop, the living donor coordinator at Largo Medical Center, can also be reached at 727-588-5618 or by email at anna.harrop@hcahealthcare.com for a free blood testing kit for anyone with a donation inquiry.

Stefania Lugli covers a little of everything for the Herald-Tribune while pursuing watchdog/investigative stories. You can contact her at slugli@heraldtribune.com or dm her on Twitter at @steflugli .

