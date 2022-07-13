ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Releases "Hot Sh*t" Music Video Featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping the track earlier this month, Cardi B has unveiled the music video for her single “Hot Sh*t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. “Now this that hot sh-t/Jimmy Snuka off the top rope,...

