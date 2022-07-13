Cardi B Releases "Hot Sh*t" Music Video Featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk

On Tuesday (July 5), Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint bolstered its roster after signing “FNF (Let’s G0)” hitmaker GloRilla. “GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti tells Billboard. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO