Cardi B Releases "Hot Sh*t" Music Video Featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk

Well-respected and legendary DJ Premier has been recruited by Mass Appeal for their first installment of Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack. The compilation series’ newly released music will “bring together the industry’s most highly regarded producers who are defining the culture in celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.”
As the first of 10 EPs to come, DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 will feature fresh tracks from rappers Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, and Slick Rick. Fans can expect to pick up the project on Friday...
