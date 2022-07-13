ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Lee Health: Faith community nurses support holistic health

By Larry Antonucci
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLjJT_0gdvONe800

Faith community nursing is a specialized and special practice of professional nursing that integrates faith and health and bridges the disciplines of nursing and ministry.

At Lee Health, we have 24 faith community nurses who cover 21 local churches as part of our Faith Community Nurse Program. These nurses serve as liaisons between the clergy and their congregations, our health system, physicians and other community agencies and resources. In their role, faith community nurses can function as health counselors, educators and advocates, resource agents, volunteer coordinators and support group developers.

The Faith Community Nurse Program has a significant impact on our community and health system, as the nurses work to help reduce hospital readmissions, lower health care costs and improve patient safety and outcomes. To aid in these efforts, the faith community nurses focus on high-risk diagnoses, like congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes management/teaching and reducing falls in the home.

Barbara Kilbride, RN, BSN, MS, FCN, Faith Community Nurse Program manager, says the nurses do not provide hands-on care. Instead, they build relationships with church members and help connect them to the services, programs, information and support they need to improve their health and quality of life.

“In just seven months – from October 2021 through April 2022, our faith community nurses tracked 2,355 hours during which they conducted outreach and coordinated activities and programs,” Barbara says. “Our nurses had 1,585 occasions of 15 minutes or more one-on-one time with patients. They wrote 46 educational articles and distributed 13,685 pieces of educational material, 2,230 food pantry items and 2,560 lunch programs. During these months, our nurses also made 290 referrals to a variety of Lee Health, community and church resources.”

As president & CEO of Lee Health, I am proud of this program and the ways our faith community nurses establish a personal connection with others through shared spiritual and religious faith. They work beyond the boundaries of our hospital and facility walls, meeting patients where they are physically, emotionally and spiritually, too.

This year, after not hosting the conference because of the pandemic, Barbara shares that Lee Health is again bringing back the “Foundations of Faith Community Nursing” course in person. “This evidence-based course, developed by the Westberg Institute of Faith Community Nursing, fully prepares nurses to take on this new responsibility,” Barbara says. “Nurses do not have to work at Lee Health – community registered nurses can take the course for spiritual development or if they are affiliated with a church that supports their ministry. Following completion of the course, nurses are eligible to join the Lee Health FCN program. Lee Health is an approved provider for Continuing Nursing Education by the Florida Board of Nursing and applied for 36 contact hours.”

The Foundations course is set for Aug. 5-7 and 12-14. Visit LeeHealth.org/classes.asp for more information.

Larry Antonucci, M.D., MBA is the president & CEO of Lee Health, Southwest Florida’s major destination for health care offering acute care, emergency care, rehabilitation and diagnostic services, health and wellness education, and community outreach and advocacy programs. Visit www.LeeHealth.org to learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Should your child try for medical school?

Some day one of my children will likely ask what I once asked my stepfather, “Dad, do you think I should try for med school?” I feel that it will most likely be our inquisitive middle child, Clayton John (“CJ”). And, when that time comes, what will I say to Mr. CJ?
HEALTH
Money

The Best Hospitals In America Right Now

There’s a good chance that at some point in your lifetime, either you or a loved one will require hospital care. Whether for the birth of a new child, a preventative test or a more serious health issue, your hospital stay is one of the most important investments you will ever make.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

Why a nurse’s recent homicide conviction could make America’s hospitals even less safe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Far from the Nashville courtroom where nurse RaDonda Vaught was convicted of homicide for giving a patient the wrong drug, medical experts and talking heads have mostly asked the right questions. Will the case have a chilling effect on the nursing profession? Did software system issues at Vaught’s hospital contribute to the tragedy? Aren’t chronically low staffing levels priming the pump for future mistakes?
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Nursing#Nursing Care#Registered Nursing#Community Outreach#Bsn#Fcn
KevinMD.com

A shortage of geriatric doctors [PODCAST]

Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. “Policymakers and educators can introduce incentives and new educational programs to recruit more physicians to fill the care gaps for elderly patients. Perhaps one solution is raising Medicare reimbursements to doctors at the same rate that private insurance pays. Another avenue might be recruiting doctors that are licensed in other countries offering citizenship opportunities.
HEALTH SERVICES
CNN

Can health be inspired?

Spoken Word Poet Sekou Andrews speaks about the intersection of our health and inspiration at the 2022 Life Itself conference. For more talks, visit here.
HEALTH
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Jada Langford-Fleming lie to the News-Press?

In an interview posted on July 12, 2022, News-Press Jada Langford-Fleming states:. A sixth-generation Floridian who taught in Lee County Schools for 10 years, Langford-Fleming said Southwest Florida defines who she is as a person. She’s also volunteered as a youth sports coach and is a trainer at 2 the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Health Digest

A Lack Of Oral Hygiene For Hospital Patients May Pose An Unexpected Risk

Hospital patients face an unexpected risk: developing pneumonia while being admitted, according to NBC. In fact, non-ventilator hospital-acquired pneumonia (NVHAP) is a leading hospital-acquired infection in the U.S., affecting 1 in every 100 hospital patients and killing up to 30% of them. But recently, experts are saying that there could be a really simple solution to reducing NVHAP rates: improved oral hygiene.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Health Services
TheConversationCanada

Life after a stroke: Family and friends provide nearly all post-hospital care, but who’s caring for the caregivers?

Stroke is a major cause of disability in Canada. More than 50,000 Canadians have a stroke every year and about 40 per cent of those will live with lasting effects of stroke on their health. Once a person living with stroke returns home, up to 80-90 per cent of the care at home is provided by family and friends, known as informal caregivers. Caregiving can be a wonderful and rewarding experience. However, when caregiving continues over months and years, it can become difficult and a caregivers’ own health may begin to suffer. In order to better support caregivers, we sought to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

ED clinical leaders eager to provide early treatment for pediatric sepsis

In a qualitative, interview-based study of Emergency Department leaders, researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus found most were motivated to provide high quality pediatric sepsis care but disagreed on how best to do it. "Pediatric sepsis is a time sensitive emergency, and a leading cause of pediatric...
COLORADO STATE
KevinMD.com

A doctor for LGBTQ+ health needs

As a queer, nonbinary, poly, and kinky person, medicine has been a challenging field to fit into, both as a patient and a physician. While a first-year med student, I was misdiagnosed and inaccurately treated for an STI due to my physician’s biased and discriminatory views. A week after my painful injection, I had to go back and ask why I wasn’t getting better. He then – in his office, not an exam room – lectured me on my “lifestyle choices.” I listened to said lecture. Before leaving, I asked, “but why have my symptoms not improved?”
SEATTLE, WA
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Learn how to help farmers who may be suicidal

When someone stops breathing and is suffering cardiac arrest, that person’s life may be saved by a bystander trained in CPR. Likewise, when someone is facing a potential suicide crisis, that life may be saved by a friend who has been trained in QPR. The “Question, Persuade, Refer” method...
ECONOMY
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy