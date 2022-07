Cole Palmer is arguably Manchester City's most highly coveted youngster and is keen to kick on next campaign, having already broken into the first team last season. Palmer was clearly above Premier League 2 level last season, providing 12 goal contributions in just eight games. His performances at youth level prompted Pep Guardiola to include the youngster in the first team more frequently, with the 20-year-old scoring in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO