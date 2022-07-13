ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribe walleye stocking program introduces 2 million fish into Michigan waterways this year

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Sault tribe is expanding its walleye stocking program with the addition of a third breeding pond.

Since 1995, the Sault Tribe walleye stocking program has released nearly 19 million walleye though the Great Lakes, inland lakes of Michigan and St. Mary’s River. The program released over two million walleye into local waterways this year alone.

Sault Tribe Natural Resource Lead Fisheries Biologist Brad Silet said the Sault Tribe Fishery is an important resource for the Great Lakes and surrounding areas.

“Walleye play a crucial role in our subsistence and commercial fishing activities, not to mention the large impacts it has on our local communities that love to catch walleye," Silet said in a statement.

The program has been using two walleye breeding ponds since the beginning of the program, but with the addition of a new pond the amount of walleye released into local ponds will increase.

Two types of walleye are hatched in these ponds and released into the wild. This year, the program released one million fry and one million summer fingerlings.

The fish are usually released a few days after hatching and marked for tracking, this way the survival rates and population data can be tracked. The summer fingerlings were on average 1.75 inches on release. It's estimated that around 10-15 percent of these fish make it to adulthood.

This year, more than 380,000 summer fingerling walleye were stocked in the St. Mary's River at five different sites; 20,000 in the Sault area, 99,000 in Lake Nicolet, 80,000 in Lake George, 60,000 in Raber Bay and 120,000 in Potagannissing Bay.

The rest of the fish were spread throughout Northern Michigan; between 151,000 in the Cheboygan River, 78,000 in Epoufette Bay, 300,000 in St. Martin's Bay, 29,000 in the Waishkey River, 43,000 in Caribou Lake, 7,000 in Frenchman’s Lake, 24,000 in the Tahquamenon River, 5,000 in Culhane Lake, 1,000 in Pretty Lake, and 1,000 into Beaverhouse Lake.

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

