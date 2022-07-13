ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Humane Society hopes to ‘Empty the Shelter’ in July

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aehC_0gdvH55m00

Animal shelters around the nation are nearing capacity.

Adoptions have plummeted and surrenders have increased since this spring and while the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society successfully adopted out 22 cats and dogs during an adoption program in May, the shelter is back at capacity forcing staff to foster out surrenders until adopters can be found.

Joni Baker, the director of the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society, is on a campaign to “Empty the Shelter” once again since taking over the position in April.

This adoption spree — partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation — will span three weeks through the end of July, Baker said, with the program being expanded beyond the original one week program timeframe in hopes of growing adoption opportunities.

“We are partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation and its through them we do the Empty the Shelter event,” Baker said. “It’s really gotten a lot bigger. It seems like every time we do one it gets bigger.”

The partnership allows kennels and shelters to greatly reduce adoption fees assessed during the adoption process to $25 for cats and $50 for dogs with the shelters being reimbursed from the Bissell Pet Foundation.

“It’s a way to kind of get people out here and get animals moving,” Baker said.

This is the second year the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society has engaged with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the program which runs four adoption weeks a year typically, Baker said.

The Greater Hillsdale Humane Society is open 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and has the ability to house 60 cats in house. They also have 21 large dog kennels, six puppy kennels and three dog isolation cages.

The shelter has been at capacity for the past two weeks, Baker said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 WITL

Help Crammed Animal Shelters During Empty The Shelters Event

During the warmer months, humane societies, pet shelters, and the like often see an influx of animals. It's during this time that you've probably also heard the phrase "kitten season". They aren't kidding when it comes to the number of kittens being born this time of year. Because of this massive influx of animals, shelters often become overcrowded and end up having to turn away intakes. That's why events like Empty the Shelters are so important.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Shelter getting $100,000

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan animal shelter is about to get a little bit richer. Wednesday, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is set to accept a $100,000 private donation. The donation is expected to be approved by the Ingham County Law and Courts Committee. The money will go toward...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Eaton County Fair expected to draw thousands to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Fair is happening this week in Charlotte, and it's expected to draw thousands. The fair runs through Saturday and features carnival rides, tractor pulls, livestock sales, horse and pony classes and, of course, entertainment. The gates open at 9 a.m. and carnival rides...
CHARLOTTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Hillsdale, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Tracy Stengel

Frosty Cow Gets a Make-Over to Honor the Memory of Dee Ann Warner

Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”
TECUMSEH, MI
WLNS

Why are flamingos popping up in Mason yards?

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Something pink is spreading around the Mason area, and a couple of Girl Scouts are the reason why. “Sometimes we’ll be out at like 10 or like later just to flock,” said Elizabeth Leibrand, a Mason area Girl Scout. It’s like a secret mission for the Mason area Girl Scouts, who […]
MASON, MI
WLNS

Family seeks answers after house fire

A family of five from Potterville said these past few months have been a nightmare. That's because they can't get their insurance check until their property is cleaned up after a devastating house fire, but they said the problem is that the land owners haven't been clear on who's responsible for the cleanup.
POTTERVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#The Shelters
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Jackson County, MI, Confirms Case of Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Stolen Dog From West Unity Area Safely Returned To Owner

STOLEN DOG … West Unity Police Chief J.R. Jones said that they received a report of a stolen dog, obtained a search warrant and were able to find the missing Mini Australian Shepherd and returned the 8-month-old puppy back to its owner. By: Daniel Cooley. There is a happy...
WEST UNITY, OH
WWMT

Allegan, Branch, Calhoun counties oppose "Zillow bills."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several West Michigan counties, including Calhoun, Branch and Allegan, adopted resolutions opposing state house bills they said aimed to solely benefit the real-estate website Zillow. The bills would require county treasury departments provide public housing records to the site at a discount or free of charge.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
WLNS

Virgin Mary statue decapitated at East Lansing church

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Virgin Mary statue at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing has been decapitated and damaged. The heavy concrete statue was in the garden of the school and was knocked over. A hand on the statue was broken off, among other things.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tim Rogers, CEO, The Enterprise Group. Denise Owens, Jackson County Fair. Corbin Swint, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Zoe Dott-Brown, Sabrina Beiring &...
JACKSON, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
843
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy