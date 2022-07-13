ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County's COVID cases fall 39.8%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 37.2%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,872 new cases. That's down 37.2% from the previous week's tally of 18,900 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 4.6% from the week before, with 750,600 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 1.58% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting data on an erratic schedule from Pennsylvania, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Lawrence County reported 65 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 108 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic. it has reported 19,885 cases and 426 deaths.

Beaver County reported 124 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 238 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic. it has reported 42,850 cases and 762 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 63 counties, with the best declines in Allegheny County, with 1,272 cases from 2,053 a week earlier; in Bucks County, with 577 cases from 1,143; and in Philadelphia County, with 1,688 cases from 2,185.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Montour County with 121 cases per 100,000 per week; Franklin County with 121; and Northampton County with 120. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Philadelphia County, with 1,688 cases; Allegheny County, with 1,272 cases; and Montgomery County, with 935. Weekly case counts rose in four counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Armstrong, Wyoming and Wayne counties.

In Pennsylvania, 55 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 109 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,018,129 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 45,821 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States. 88,593,875 people have tested positive and 1,020,861 people have died.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 10. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,575
  • The week before that: 3,545
  • Four weeks ago: 3,696

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 69,400
  • The week before that: 63,341
  • Four weeks ago: 57,327

Hospitals in 39 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

