Minnesota State

Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota

By Pete Hanson
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient...

kdhlradio.com

KDHL AM 920

New Nationwide Suicide Prevention Hotline Starting July 16, 2022

Starting tomorrow (Saturday, July 16, 2022) Suicide Prevention has a new number. 988. 988 will become the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number (similar to calling 911). According to the FCC, all phone service providers will be required to connect callers who dial 988 (you don't need to have an account with any particular provider).
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Lifeline For Mental Health, 988, Now Available to Minnesotans

As someone who lives with more than one mental illness, the awareness of mental health is such an important cause to me. And I am so thrilled to help share that starting Saturday, Minnesota joins the launch of 988, the new lifeline for National Suicide Prevention. This is a way for their lifeline to become more memorable for everyone!
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Meet the Seventeen Snake Species that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Sets Grim Record For Drug Overdose Deaths

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of drug overdose deaths in Minnesota rose to a record high last year. The State Health Department says there were 1286 overdose deaths reported in Minnesota in 2021. That is up 22 percent when compared to 2020 and averages out to more than three people succumbing to drug overdoses each day. According to the statistics, it also marked the first time in eight years that Greater Minnesota saw a larger percentage increase in overdose deaths than the Twin Cities area.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota State Campground Problems: Booked Sites Not Being Used

We just got back from another camping weekend in Minnesota, and we did end up going to a Minnesota State Park Campground for the first time since we bought our camper last year. It's not that we haven't used the camper, it's just that we haven't been able to find a campsite that hasn't been reserved at a Minnesota State Park. It's a problem that most campers that are trying to book a site are aware of.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

MNDOT Sets Guide For Campaign Signs

ST. PAUL -- With the campaign season approaching fast, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding everyone of the rules for roadside signs. MnDOT says that political and advertising signs are not allowed on driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches and corner sight lines of all roads in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

America’s Favorite French Fries Can Be Found All Over Minnesota

Did you know President Thomas Jefferson is responsible making French fries an American favorite? According to thedailymeal.com, "He brought them to public awareness after discovering them while working abroad as American Minister to France." I'm pretty sure that's the main reason why he's featured on Mount Rushmore. It's National French...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Teenager Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Causes Crash

Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl who was behind the wheel of a passenger vehicle that crashed into a semi-truck admitted she was watching an episode of "Stranger Things" while streaming Netflix on her phone when the crash occurred.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

‘Herpes’ is to Blame for a Large Fish Kill on This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
KDHL AM 920

17 Foods Andrew Zimmern Recommends at the Minnesota State Fair

Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern is known for eating crazy food all over the world, but when he is home in Minnesota at the State Fair he considers himself a traditionalist:. Every year there’s a list of new food booths, serving every type of novelty deep-fried and on-a-stick creations, but when it comes down to it, half of the food sales comes from top 10 classic items. I am a traditionalist when it comes to state fair foods, so I don’t stray too far from the cheese curds and footlong hot dogs.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

See Which Day is MN’s the Most Perfect Day of The Year

Nothing in this world beats enjoying a nice beautiful summer day, especially in Minnesota. Well, according to historical weather data, that day is coming soon, and it’s July 18th!. Cherry Digital Content shared with us that FamilyDestinationsGuide.com conducted an analysis of weather data across the country to pinpoint the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Frontline Worker Bonus Paychecks Are Shrinking Here In Minnesota

Those bonus paychecks headed to workers on the frontlines during the early days of the pandemic are shrinking here in Minnesota. And here's why. The Minnesota legislature passed and Governor Walz signed an order back in May authorizing the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. State lawmakers settled on an amount of $500 million dollars to be divided among all eligible frontline workers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Rare! Kids Spotted An Alligator Swimming In A Wisconsin Lake

A rare occurrence happened in Wisconsin as an alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin Lake. The rare sight happened at Long Lake in Fond Du Lac County. According to Fox11, kids were playing near the lake when they spotted something unusual. The gator was approximately 18-24" long and is an American alligator. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources brought the animal to a temporary home at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha, Wisconsin.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

