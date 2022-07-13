ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Impatient Corvette Driver Avoids Traffic Ruins Car

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18B1v8_0gdv9iub00
Bruce Mikells

A driver of a very expensive luxury sports car learned a very expensive lesson in patience when they tried to bypass stalled traffic just to save a few minutes. The entire episode was captured on video and I must say TikTok creator @jackpressleybond has earned my vote as an amateur play-by-play man of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSGkY_0gdv9iub00
@jackpressleybond via TikTok

I think what makes this video so satisfying to me in a very selfish way is the fact that the guy in question drives a Corvette. Don't get me wrong, I love Corvettes and the people who drive them responsibly but let's be real when you see a person in a Corvette don't you automatically think of them as a potential douche? You know, like the folks that drive these cars.

I guess the same can be said for people who drive BMWs in an aggressive manner or you fellows in your tall trucks. We know what you're trying to make up for, or at least, that's what your actions are telling everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ipzv_0gdv9iub00
Emiliiano Vittoriosi via Unsplash.com

Just to be clear, not all lifted truck drivers or BMW owners are idiots on the road. Unfortunately, there are enough of them are so that all of you get a bad rap. Me? I drive a 2006 Ford Freestyle with fading paint and a dysfunctional air conditioner. I'm sure people see me in traffic and think I am unemployed. But at least I'm not an ass on the roadway.

Before you watch @jackpressleybond's TikTok on the subject let's talk about douchebags in traffic. If you are one of those guys, and yes it's usually guys, that think they can drive on the shoulder of the highway to bypass stalled traffic then you deserve every ticket that you get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cE7D_0gdv9iub00
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

That kind of behavior along with tailgating, non-use of turn signals, and weaving in and out of traffic has no place in polite society. To quote Junior Brown, "if you wanna race, get on a racetrack" or you'll be meeting the Highway Patrol.

So here's the scenario, our Corvette C8 driver is stuck in stalled traffic and like more than a few drivers in the TikTok video, they have decided to blaze their own trail across the median of the roadway. If you're not familiar with Corvettes they are built low to the ground. That's great for aerodynamics but not good at all for driving through grassy medians with guardrails.

As you can see the low-slung 'Vette has an issue getting through the grass and the sports car's driver actually clips the guard rail as he attempts to drive around it and "avoid the slow down".

I guess Karma must have been on speed dial that day because not only did the Corvette driver probably do thousands of dollars in damage to his car, he's going to be on the hook to repair the guardrail too. Oh, and later in the video, we learn that traffic started flowing just a couple of minutes after this incident happened.

Let that be a lesson. Patience is a virtue, driving like a d-bag is not. Here are the rules for driving on the shoulder. Yeah, that can be a big-ticket fine if you aren't careful, by the way here are a few more rules you probably didn't know that could get you in trouble with Ol' Johnny Law too.

Comments / 17

randog1
2d ago

when your entitlement runs out! don't worry daddy will buy you another one!

Reply
7
Related
Motor1.com

C8 Corvette Driver Somehow Doesn't See Lexus SUV, Crashes Into It

Friends, where do we even begin with this video? Yes, we have a supremely distracted driver in a Corvette convertible crashing into the back of the Lexus. But that's one of just several facepalm moments visible in this short Instagram clip, embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Or possibly displeasure, depending on how you feel about the C8 'Vette.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lambo Aventador Driver Busted Going 3X The Speed Limit, Cops Take Car

Folks, we all understand the temptation for a little bit of speed when you have some power under your foot. But going nearly three times the posted speed limit? That's not even close to a little bit. And in the case of this Lamborghini Aventador driver, a few moments of acceleration came with a big price tag. Fortunately, the lapse of judgment didn't result in a crash or injuries.
CARS
SlashGear

The Story Behind The 1973 Chevy Malibu From 'Drive'

The exciting thing about the use of cars in movies is that they often seem to become characters themselves. Of course, this is true for many films that heavily feature a particular vehicle throughout the runtime, but it's incredibly relatable to "Drive." The 2011 film was directed by Nicholas Winding and it stars Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, and Oscar Isaac. The movie centers around Gosling's character, a film stuntman who doubles as a getaway car driver by night (via Rotten Tomatoes). Throughout the film, Ryan's character is known as The Driver.
MOVIES
Motorious

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Is A Work Of Automotive Art

This car received the highest award in NCRS judging!. Originally designed to compete with the compact European sports car of the 1950s, the Chevrolet Corvette was about as successful as a car can be. However, after accomplishing its goal of outselling nearly every one of its competitors, to the point of driving some cars out of production, the 'Vette eventually became a vehicle unlike any other. For that, we can honestly thank the second generation, as its ability to combine great looks with high performance was previously unheard of. As a result, the Corvette emerged in the early to mid-1960s, embracing its distinctly American attitude and style and eventually becoming a national cultural icon.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Sports Car#Truck Drivers#Corvettes#Tiktok#Bmws
TMZ.com

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

13-Year-Old Livestreams Fatal Crash In Stolen Car

It sounds like these kids were completely out of control!. Just after 3 am on June 22, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen 2018 Audi S5, which would be plenty of car for the average adult with experience, when they caused a fatal accident. It all started when the stolen vehicle’s Bosch system automatically reported it was involved in an accident. When officers arrived they found the Audi had fled the scene.
ABILENE, TX
The Independent

Boy, 6, dies days after being bitten by rattlesnake on family bike ride

A six-year-old boy has died a week after being bit by a rattlesnake during a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Two children were biking with their father and stopped to drink water in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when the boy ran ahead and the snake struck, CBS Colorado reported. Security Fire Battalion Chief Derek Chambers told CBS: “Being a dad myself it really, really hits home.”Mr Chambers was among the first responders taking action when the call came in on 5 July shortly after 8am. “As soon as the kid was bitten, the dad grabbed him...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Motorious

Dealer Tries Stealing Owner’s Corvette

Getting your car serviced at a dealership can sometimes be an interesting experience, especially when you own a performance vehicle. Thanks to dashcams becoming more common, many have recorded video of technicians driving what most would consider recklessly, supposedly to test if an issue has been fixed correctly. Then there are those unfortunately souls who have had their ride stolen by thieves who broke into a dealership in the middle of the night. This story, however, entails a Corvette owner claiming the dealership where he left his Chevy tried to steal if from his driveway.
CARS
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy