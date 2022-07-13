These Are The Most Practical Prime Day Purchases
Who says that Prime Day shopping has to be frivolous? With Amazon currently running deep discounts for Prime Day, it’s a perfect time to stock up on everyday household essentials and practical items you’ll always use in your domestic space.
From a top-rated bug bite removal tool and a beloved bidet to laundry soap and a reusable notebook, we rounded up a list of evergreen items that you’ll thank yourself for buying. Ahead, find the time-saving gadgets, household goods, and life-enhancing products that you’ll reach for again and again.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet toilet seat attachment (30% off)
$69 at Amazon (originally $99)
2
A three-pack of the Bug Bite Thing suction tool (41% off)
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
3
Stardrops The Pink Stuff miracle cleaning paste (40% off)
$5.97 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
4
LifeStraw personal water filter (63% off)
$11.12 at Amazon (originally $29.95)
5
Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy 5.5-cup rice cooker (20% off)
$184.79 at Amazon (originally $230.99)
6
Clorox disinfecting wipes (27% off)
$10.98 at Amazon (originally $15.05)
7
A Stasher silicone reusable storage bag (30% off)
$9.09 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
8
Rocketbook smart reuseable notebook
$22.01 at Amazon (originally $37)
9
Cooluli 10-liter mini fridge, portable cooler and food warmer (17% off)
$66.36 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
10
Crockpot electric lunchbox (33% off)
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
11
Tile thin Bluetooth wallet tracker (30% off)
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
12
Zojirushi 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug (27% off)
$21.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
13
Champion unisex regular fit crewneck white tee (50% off)
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $20)
14
Amazon Basics 3-piece set of quick-dry towels in lake blue (32% off)
$11.04 at Amazon (originally $16.14)
15
A Power Perch single wall outlet shelf (31% off)
$9.52 at Amazon (originally $13.87)
16
Seventh Generation's Easydose laundry detergent (35% off)
$9.08 at Amazon (originally $13.99)
17
3M monitor mount document clip (27% off)
$9.60 at Amazon (originally $13.23)
18
A six-pack of Method dish soap (30% off)
$16.76 at Amazon (originally $23.94)
19
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit (53% off)
$35.45 at Amazon (originally $74.99)
20
Scotch felt furniture pads (48% off)
$6.29 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
