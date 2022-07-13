ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

These Are The Most Practical Prime Day Purchases

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375tK7_0gdv8B0x00

Who says that Prime Day shopping has to be frivolous? With Amazon currently running deep discounts for Prime Day, it’s a perfect time to stock up on everyday household essentials and practical items you’ll always use in your domestic space.

From a top-rated bug bite removal tool and a beloved bidet to laundry soap and a reusable notebook, we rounded up a list of evergreen items that you’ll thank yourself for buying. Ahead, find the time-saving gadgets, household goods, and life-enhancing products that you’ll reach for again and again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet toilet seat attachment (30% off)

$69 at Amazon (originally $99)

2

A three-pack of the Bug Bite Thing suction tool (41% off)

$16.99 at Amazon (originally $28.99)

3

Stardrops The Pink Stuff miracle cleaning paste (40% off)

$5.97 at Amazon (originally $9.99)

4

LifeStraw personal water filter (63% off)

$11.12 at Amazon (originally $29.95)

5

Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy 5.5-cup rice cooker (20% off)

$184.79 at Amazon (originally $230.99)

6

Clorox disinfecting wipes (27% off)

$10.98 at Amazon (originally $15.05)

7

A Stasher silicone reusable storage bag (30% off)

$9.09 at Amazon (originally $12.99)

8

Rocketbook smart reuseable notebook

$22.01 at Amazon (originally $37)

9

Cooluli 10-liter mini fridge, portable cooler and food warmer (17% off)

$66.36 at Amazon (originally $79.99)

10

Crockpot electric lunchbox (33% off)

$29.99 at Amazon (originally $44.99)

11

Tile thin Bluetooth wallet tracker (30% off)

$23.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)

12

Zojirushi 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug (27% off)

$21.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)

13

Champion unisex regular fit crewneck white tee (50% off)

$9.99 at Amazon (originally $20)

14

Amazon Basics 3-piece set of quick-dry towels in lake blue (32% off)

$11.04 at Amazon (originally $16.14)

15

A Power Perch single wall outlet shelf (31% off)

$9.52 at Amazon (originally $13.87)

16

Seventh Generation's Easydose laundry detergent (35% off)

$9.08 at Amazon (originally $13.99)

17

3M monitor mount document clip (27% off)

$9.60 at Amazon (originally $13.23)

18

A six-pack of Method dish soap (30% off)

$16.76 at Amazon (originally $23.94)

19

Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit (53% off)

$35.45 at Amazon (originally $74.99)

20

Scotch felt furniture pads (48% off)

$6.29 at Amazon (originally $11.99)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Discounts#Huffpost Shopping#Lifestraw#Clorox#Stasher
Elite Daily

This $8 Sam’s Club Membership Deal Is 82% Off The Regular Annual Price

If you’re not already a member of Sam’s Club (or if it’s becoming increasingly difficult to glom onto your parents’ membership), then get ready for the deal of a lifetime — or at least the deal of the year. Sam’s Club $8 membership is back, but with as with all good things, it’ll also come to an end soon. So, listen up to find out how you can save more than 80% on a regular Sam’s Club membership and become the bulk-buying queen you always knew you were meant to be. Oh, and samples, you can’t forget about the samples. Here’s the deal with the majorly slashed Sam’s Club membership price that you can take advantage of in June 2022.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Target Just Put 60,000 Home Items on Sale Ahead of Deal Days — These TK Items Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Between Amazon Prime day and Deal Days at Target, you better get your credit card ready. Seriously, there’s nothing better than having a list of things you’ve been meaning to buy floating around in your head, and then noticing that practically every store you shop at is majorly slicing prices for summer shopping. If you’ve been in the market for anything to spruce up your home, Target just put tens of thousands of items on sale ahead of Deal Days, which starts on July 11, 2022. If you don’t want to wait until then,...
SHOPPING
HuffPost

HuffPost

97K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy