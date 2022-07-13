These Are The Most Practical Prime Day Purchases

Who says that Prime Day shopping has to be frivolous? With Amazon currently running deep discounts for Prime Day, it’s a perfect time to stock up on everyday household essentials and practical items you’ll always use in your domestic space.

From a top-rated bug bite removal tool and a beloved bidet to laundry soap and a reusable notebook, we rounded up a list of evergreen items that you’ll thank yourself for buying. Ahead, find the time-saving gadgets, household goods, and life-enhancing products that you’ll reach for again and again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet toilet seat attachment (30% off)

$69 at Amazon (originally $99)

A three-pack of the Bug Bite Thing suction tool (41% off)

$16.99 at Amazon (originally $28.99)

Stardrops The Pink Stuff miracle cleaning paste (40% off)

$5.97 at Amazon (originally $9.99)

LifeStraw personal water filter (63% off)

$11.12 at Amazon (originally $29.95)

Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy 5.5-cup rice cooker (20% off)

$184.79 at Amazon (originally $230.99)

Clorox disinfecting wipes (27% off)

$10.98 at Amazon (originally $15.05)

A Stasher silicone reusable storage bag (30% off)

$9.09 at Amazon (originally $12.99)

Rocketbook smart reuseable notebook

$22.01 at Amazon (originally $37)

Cooluli 10-liter mini fridge, portable cooler and food warmer (17% off)

$66.36 at Amazon (originally $79.99)

Crockpot electric lunchbox (33% off)

$29.99 at Amazon (originally $44.99)

Tile thin Bluetooth wallet tracker (30% off)

$23.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)

Zojirushi 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug (27% off)

$21.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)

Champion unisex regular fit crewneck white tee (50% off)

$9.99 at Amazon (originally $20)

Amazon Basics 3-piece set of quick-dry towels in lake blue (32% off)

$11.04 at Amazon (originally $16.14)

A Power Perch single wall outlet shelf (31% off)

$9.52 at Amazon (originally $13.87)

Seventh Generation's Easydose laundry detergent (35% off)

$9.08 at Amazon (originally $13.99)

3M monitor mount document clip (27% off)

$9.60 at Amazon (originally $13.23)

A six-pack of Method dish soap (30% off)

$16.76 at Amazon (originally $23.94)

Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit (53% off)

$35.45 at Amazon (originally $74.99)

Scotch felt furniture pads (48% off)

$6.29 at Amazon (originally $11.99)