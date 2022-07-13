Extra Points: Raise the Roof

There are plenty of players across Major League Baseball having a bad game today. But for one pitcher, a particular rough day on the mound led to a stunning meltdown in the dugout. During today's game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies, Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland gave up...
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers homered and drove in four runs, C.J. Cron hit his 21st home run and German Marquez became the second Colorado pitcher to reach 900 career strikeouts as the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-2 on Friday night. Elias Diaz had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs as the Rockies extended their winning streak to four games. Blackmon had two singles off Pittsburgh starter Jose Quintana, improving to 8 for 13 against the left-hander in his career. Marquez (6-7) gave up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings before leaving in the seventh inning after being struck in the back of the right leg by a one-hopper from Kevin Newman. Marquez recovered to pick up the ball and throw Newman out for the first out of the seventh, but he went to the ground momentarily and was tended to by a member of the training staff. Marquez retired the next batter and was removed after Jake Marisnick’s a two-out double.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking homer and Brendan Donovan drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Friday night. St. Louis stopped its two-game skid and improved to 4-4 on a 10-game homestand, its longest of the season. Cincinnati had won six of seven and was coming off back-to-back series wins for the first time this season. The last-place Reds swept Tampa Bay at home and took two of three on the road from the major league-leading New York Yankees. Andre Pallante (3-4) allowed three runs and six hits over five innings for his first win since June 10. He struck out five and walked three.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw has thrown seven perfect innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels. The veteran left-hander needed just 71 pitches to retire 21 consecutive batters at Angel Stadium on Friday night. The Dodgers lead 8-0 in front of a sellout crowd with a huge contingent of Dodgers fans roaring for Kershaw’s every out. Kershaw has thrown one no-hitter in his career, back in 2014. Sandy Koufax threw the only perfect game in Dodgers history on Sept. 9, 1965. Only 23 perfect games have been thrown in major league history.
