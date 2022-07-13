Extra Points: Raise the Roof

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers homered and drove in four runs, C.J. Cron hit his 21st home run and German Marquez became the second Colorado pitcher to reach 900 career strikeouts as the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-2 on Friday night. Elias Diaz had two hits and three RBIs and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs as the Rockies extended their winning streak to four games. Blackmon had two singles off Pittsburgh starter Jose Quintana, improving to 8 for 13 against the left-hander in his career. Marquez (6-7) gave up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings before leaving in the seventh inning after being struck in the back of the right leg by a one-hopper from Kevin Newman. Marquez recovered to pick up the ball and throw Newman out for the first out of the seventh, but he went to the ground momentarily and was tended to by a member of the training staff. Marquez retired the next batter and was removed after Jake Marisnick’s a two-out double.

