Among all the rivalries in college football, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one that might not be as well known by some, but sneaks up on the public as a rather exciting matchup on a yearly basis. However, with Oklahoma going to the SEC in as soon as 2025, the future of the “Bedlam” rivalry is in doubt. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy appeared to further confirm that this week at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO