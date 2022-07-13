ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protesters storm Sri Lankan prime minister’s office after president flees country

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters stormed the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office on Wednesday, hours...

www.nbcnews.com

International Business Times

Outgoing Sri Lankan President Lands In Singapore After Fleeing Uprising

Outgoing Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday after fleeing mass protests over his country's economic meltdown, as troops patrolled the commercial capital Colombo to enforce a curfew. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a...
ASIA
nationalinterest.org

President Rajapaksa Flees Sri Lanka Before Resurfacing in Maldives

Although the president agreed to leave office on Wednesday after the protesters breached his house, he has not yet resigned. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before his scheduled formal resignation following weeks of growing protests against his leadership, according to Reuters. The Sri Lanka...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
International Business Times

Sri Lankan President Flees Country Before He Was Due To Step Down

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters, hours before he was due to step down amid widespread protests over his handling of a devastating economic crisis. Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane, an immigration...
WORLD
The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid crisis as ire turns toward prime minister

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel — and now is beset by political chaos.
WORLD
International Business Times

Troops Patrol Streets As Calm Returns To Sri Lanka, President's Resignation Awaited

Calm returned to Sri Lanka's main city Colombo on Thursday as people awaited the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, although a curfew was imposed and troops patrolled the streets to prevent any outbreak of violence. Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene Saturday

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — The speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament said Friday that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned and Parliament will convene to choose a new leader after massive protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office. Parliament will convene Saturday to start...
ASIA
The Associated Press

Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least five people, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the past day that left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded in eastern and southern regions. While Mykolaiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian fire in recent days, Russian missiles also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, an attack that could signal Moscow’s determination to hold onto territory in Ukraine’s south as it aims to fully conquer the east. Ukrainian forces have stepped up actions in a bid to reclaim more territory in the south. Also Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat accused Russia of committing a “war crime” by forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children to Russia with the intention of changing Ukraine’s demographic makeup. Some of the civilian deaths occurred in the Donetsk province, which is part of a region the Kremlin is intent on capturing. The city of Bakhmut faced particularly heavy shelling as the current focus of Russia’s offensive, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Sri Lankan President Flees To Maldives As Street Protests End Clan Dominance

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down after a people's uprising over a devastating economic crisis ended his family's powerful grip on the island nation. As news of the president's flight spread, thousands of people gathered at the main...
WORLD
The Independent

Rajapaksa brothers ‘blocked from fleeing’ Sri Lanka as rule of political dynasty comes to undignified end

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was caught in a standoff on Tuesday with airport immigration staff who blocked him from leaving the country.Mass street protests have spread across the country and thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into and occupied the presidential palace on Saturday, demanding Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation over an unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in severe hardship to ordinary citizens.The government has insisted that 73-year-old Mr Rajapaksa, who for months refused to resign “under any circumstances”, will officially step down from his post on Wednesday.The president had fled from his official residence before thousands of people...
WORLD

