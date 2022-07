PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We’ll see increasing chances for rain as we approach the weekend after plenty of dry time the last several days. A few showers will be possible through our Thursday morning into the early afternoon as a weak cold front pushes south. This cold front brought showers and a few storms yesterday as it entered the Heart of Illinois. This mornings rain will be scattered, with most areas looking to remain dry. The best chance for rain locally will run along and to the west of the Illinois River. While some of us will see rain, it won’t be a total washout as everyone will enjoy dry conditions through the majority of the afternoon and through the evening.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO