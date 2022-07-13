ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for July 13

Franklin News Post
 2 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Franklin News Post

Calendar

Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Callaway will be holding a vacation Bible school for children in preschool through sixth grade. Junior and senior high school students are invited to sign up as volunteers. Dinner will be served for the entire family beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening. For more information, contact Del Webb at 540-420-0719 or go online to vbspro.events/p/36ff27.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Retired Salem Sheriff Everette Obenshain passes away

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday morning, former Salem Sheriff Everette Obenshain — who spent several decades serving the community as a law enforcement leader and in other capacities — passed away, officials say. According to the Salem Sheriff’s Office, Obenshain was elected city sergeant of Salem...
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

New Rocky Mount police chief named

A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will take over as chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department in August. Near the end of the Rocky Mount Town Council’s Monday evening meeting, Town Manager Robert Wood announced that Phillip Young will be filling the police chief position.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Produce in the Parks

Franklin County Office of Aging has scheduled a second Produce in the Parks for Tuesday, July 19 at Lynch Park in Rocky Mount at 10 a.m. This program is free and for ages 50 and older. Families are limited to one bag of produce. Also, Produce in the Parks are...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
cardinalnews.org

Work on Danville casino set to begin next month; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. President Biden nominates Robert Ballou for federal judgeship in Western District of Virginia. — The Roanoke Times. Bedford County supervisors hear from people about display of LGBT-related books at Forest library, some pro, some...
DANVILLE, PA
WSLS

Beloved former Bedford County sheriff passes away

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of a beloved former sheriff. Carl Wells served as sheriff from 1974 to 1995 and was deputy sheriff for many years before his election. He was a life-long resident of Bedford County and “his greatest...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Tamara Joy Wingo

Tamara Joy Wingo, age 63 of Dublin, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham's first black officer known for strong character

Eugene Hodnett was hired on as Chatham’s first black police officer, but his widow, Audrey, doesn’t think it was done as a way to diversify the force. Instead, Audrey believes the former police chief, Billy Thomas, admired the strength of Hodnett’s character. “I really do believe that,”...
CHATHAM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Town to rename pedestrian sign

In their monthly meeting in Gretna Town Hall Monday, July 11, the Gretna Town Council discussed the renaming of a pedestrian walkway, a water leak that flooded the Gretna Theatre, and bagged signs put up by the Virginia Department of Transportation across town. The pedestrian walkway, located on the side...
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Parks & Rec says recent fireworks caused damage to courts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Parks and Rec says they needed $5,000 of taxpayer money to repair several courts because Fourth of July fireworks damaged the surfaces. Susannah Smith, the construction coordinator for Parks & Rec, says burn marks covered about a quarter of the tennis court at Jefferson Park.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Ernie’s

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “A market tradition.” That’s the answer you get when you ask someone to describe Ernie’s in downtown Roanoke. “People like to eat. I try to help them as much as I can. Try to pay the bills and I’m happy,” said owner Bill Kopcial.
Franklin News Post

Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Barbara A. Morris

Barbara A. Morris died July 7, 2022 at home in Dublin, VA. She was born on February 25, 1945 in Radford, VA. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Roger W. Boon Sr. and Annie Boon; and brother, Roger W. Boone Jr. She is survived by her husband, Robert...
DUBLIN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee of a Roanoke restaurant has been infected with hepatitis A, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD). Once the diagnosis was confirmed, the health department inspected and interviewed employees of the restaurant, and determined that although the employee worked during the infectious period for hepatitis A (June 20 - July 6, 2022) in this case, the employee did not handle food. RCAHD says the restaurant’s management team is cooperating with the investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Groundbreaking held for Isaiah 117 House in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — There’s a new home coming to Lynchburg where kids in foster care can go when they’re in between families. Isaiah 117 House will serve as a temporary home for kids waiting on the Department of Social Services to find them a foster home.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Friction in Floyd County over new location of Floyd Fest

CHECK, Va. – Floyd Fest is just weeks away but it is moving to a new home next year, and residents are already voicing their frustrations about the 2023 changes. Floyd Fest organizers said they are trying to work with the people who will be their new neighbors. Next...

