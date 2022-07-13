ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If He Still Left This Summer' - Pundit After Joe Gomez Signed A New Deal At Liverpool This Season

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

A pundit has claimed that Joe Gomez could still leave Liverpool this summer despite having just signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The Reds announced last week that the 25-year-old had put pen to paper on a new deal, ending speculation that he could seek a transfer this summer after struggling for game time last season.

According to former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor however, that might not be the case as he told Football Insider .

“It’s quite strange. That might be a financial thing where getting him to sign a new contract means if somebody wants to buy him it’s going to cost them more.

“I don’t think they have given him a new contract because they see him playing more over the next four years. Matip, Konate, and Van Dijk are all ahead of him.

“It’s more to protect themselves and say ‘If you want Gomez, it’s going to cost you a lump sum’.

“It could be a release clause but it’s more to stop him going down to one year on his contract when he will be worth less.

IMAGO / PA Images

“If they tie him to a new contract then they can get more for him. It wouldn’t surprise me if he still left this summer for a big fee.

“He’s not going to play football, there’s no chance of him getting in the England squad, he needs to move. It’s crazy for him to want to stay at Liverpool and sit on the bench all season.”

Author Verdict

There seems no likelihood that Gomez will now leave Liverpool that he has committed his future to the club. He will no doubt assess his status at the club over the next 12 months before he even considers a move so I cannot agree with Agbonlahor on this one.

