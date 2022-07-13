Good Morning CaneSport 7.13.22

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning?

We continue our State of the U series, this time with a deep dive into the class of 2020 and how that’s panning out. Plus there’s our continuation of the Player Performance Index – we’re at No. 19 Jacob Lichtenstein and break down his game.

Plus from yesterday, of course there was the big news of Raul Aguirre’s commitment and Miami subsequently moving up to No. 6 in the On3 national rankings.

Also from yesterday afternoon we had an interesting look from Cane historian Jim Martz on the question of whether Miami needs a new stadium … and the history behind it. So be sure to check that out as well.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Don’t stars matter more now? … Posted by Canesfan77

Now, with NIL, the star ratings do have an actual affect on their earning potential.

In the past I never got too caught up in stars. It was about the offers. But now maybe not so much. At least from the players perspective.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It’s a very team-oriented thing, the two of us together as a team, that mindset. Everything we do, we do as a team. Instead of competing against each other it’s put the work in together and grind. You watch the same videos, same type of workouts, we develop that relationship with each other. QB commit Emory Williams, on how he’s working hand in hand with fellow QB commit Jaden Rashada

