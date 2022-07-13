South Africa v Wales: Series win would boost Wales for World Cup - Josh Adams

England head coach Eddie Jones has called on his side to “light up rugby” as they head to the Sydney Cricket Ground for a series decider against Australia.The three-test series is perfectly poised after England hit back in Brisbane last weekend, with the Wallabies claiming the opener in Perth.The Sydney Cricket Ground has seen plenty of memorable clashes between England and Australia over the years - but just a second in rugby and another bruising clash is expected.“It is great for rugby that we have a decider,” Jones said. “We want to put on a show against Australia, a really...
