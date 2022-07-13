ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

Where Mississippi State Football Stands in the ESPN FPI Rankings

By Crissy Froyd
 2 days ago

Looking into where Mississippi State football stands in the preseason rankings.

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and Mississippi State faces what is perhaps the toughest schedule of any team in the nation.

After finishing out 2021 with a 7-6 record and making a notable jump from their 2020 record of 3-7, the Bulldogs have landed in several spots across the preseason rankings of different outlets. In the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, MSU comes in at No. 24, ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers and behind the Oregon Ducks.

According to ESPN, the FPI is a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

Here's a look at the complete Top 25 in the ESPN FPI rankings as they stand now:

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Georgia Bulldogs

4. Clemson Tigers

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Michigan Wolverines

7. Texas Longhorns

8. Oklahoma Sooners

9. Miami Hurricanes

10. LSU Tigers

11. Auburn Tigers

12. Texas A&M Aggies

13. Utah Utes

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys

15. Michigan State Spartans

16. Nittany Lions

17. Ole Miss Rebels

18. Kentucky Wildcats

19. North Carolina Tarheels

20. Pittsburgh Panthers

21. Wisconsin Badgers

22. Baylor Bears

23. Oregon Ducks

24. Mississippi State Bulldogs

25. Tennessee Volunteers

There's a lot to be optimistic about in Starkville as head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense takes off once again in Year 3 after a year in which things really seemed to start clicking for the team on that side of the ball. Junior quarterback Will Rogers is expected to be among the best signal-callers in the conference and possibly the nation after he completed 73.9% of his 683 passing attempts for 4,739 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how things ultimately shake out as the Bulldogs prepare to open the season against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

Where Mississippi State Football HC Mike Leach Is Ranked Among SEC Coaches Ahead of 2022 Season

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach looks to lead the Bulldogs to a successful campaign in 2022 as he enters hit third season in the SEC. Leach helped the Bulldogs to a 7-6 overall record last season, with three of those losses coming by three points or less. They picked up huge wins against three ranked SEC opponents: Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn. His team showed significant improvement from the 2020 season: a year in which it played only conference opponents and finished with a 4-7 record.
Why HC Mike Leach Rarely Takes A QB to His Conference's Media Days

SEC Media Days will kick off in Atlanta next week, but one big name heading into the 2022 season is missing from Mississippi State's chosen student-athlete attendees. Head coach Mike Leach did not elect to take quarterback Will Rogers to Atlanta this year, even though Rogers is being mentioned as one of the top signal-callers in the SEC. Seven other quarterbacks will be in attendance, many of which are expected to have incredible seasons. These include Georgia National Champion Stetson Bennett, Heisman-winner Bryce Young of Alabama, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson, KJ Jefferson of the Arkansas Razorbacks, veteran Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Vanderbilt's Mike Wright.
NCAA Baseball Rules Committee Proposes Changes That Will Impact Mississippi State if Approved

NCAA Baseball will likely change in the coming years, as the Baseball Rules Committee has proposed a few important changes that will significantly impact the game. The biggest change that the committee has suggested is regarding the use of the pitch clock. This 20-second timer is used to maintain a faster pace of play by limiting how long teams can wait between pitches or pickoff attempts of runners on base. If a pitcher does not act in time, a ball is added to the count. On the other hand, if the batter delays the game and forces the opposing pitcher to wait, a strike is called. Pitchers are currently allowed an unlimited number of step-offs or fake tosses that can be used to reset the pitch clock.
