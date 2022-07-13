ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Gets Back In The Mix With Talented 2024 Defensive Lineman

By Shaun Davis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrLLi_0gdubzV200

Notre Dame is still looking to put together its 2024 class, but the Irish are off to a great start. Despite the commitment of two very talented players in that class, the Irish are looking for more. For a time it appeared that Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek standout Champ Thompson was off the board, but things have changed.

Thompson was part of the March 17th Pot of Gold push where many 2024 prospects received offers. The Irish staff was still putting together its 2023 class, so it wasn't able to stay as involved with some of the 2024 prospects, but things are picking back up, and that is what helped Notre Dame get back involved with Thompson.

“The offer felt great," Thompson told Irish Breakdown. "But I didn’t hear from anyone after that for a while. Coach (Al) Washington reached out around late April.”

Notre Dame falling behind for a time resulted in Thompson setting plans to visit other schools. During the spring and summer he visited a number of programs, including Alabama, Clemson and Miami. Each school made the Top 10 group that Thompson released in early June. One program not on that list was Notre Dame, but that didn't stop Washington from staying engaged, and that has paid off. Thompson recently noted that Notre Dame and Penn State would both be added to his top schools list.

The relationship with Washington has Notre Dame in the mix.

“I really love Coach Washington," Thompson explained. “My top list just didn’t feel right without Notre Dame on there. The connection we have is great. He wants me to be a great person and just not an athlete.”

Notre Dame is hosting a major recruiting event on July 26, and the staff was hoping to get Thompson on campus, but the scheduling didn't work out.

“I would love to be there," Thompson said. “I’m already going to Alabama on July 25th. I’m definitely going to visit in the fall for a game.”

Thompson is a four-star recruit and the No. 104 overall player in the country according to On3. He's also ranked in the top 250 by both ESPN (No. 211) and Rivals (No. 212).

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Georgia Tech. The fall is going to be an opportunity for Thompson to visit some of the programs that he hasn’t seen to give him a chance to cut the list down by the end of the year, which should lead him to really dig and in and make a final decision by next spring. The Fighting Irish staff may have some ground to make up, but they’ve already shown the willingness and ability to close the gap on the recruiting trail

