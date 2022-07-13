Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Harley 01:00

Wednesday's Child Harley MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Harley is a bright, energetic child who does very well in school. He thrives on one-on-one attention. Harley enjoys reading and can often be found relaxing on his own with a good book. Harley gets along well with his siblings and enjoys visits with them.

Creative, artistic, and energetic, Harley has many stuffed animals that he uses for emotional support. He enjoys playing musical instruments and participating in the school band. Harley has expressed a desire to become a police officer when he is older.

Legally freed for adoption, Harley would fit in with most any family constellation that would commit to keeping him in touch, both virtually and in-person, with his siblings who live in western MA to whom Harley is very close.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.