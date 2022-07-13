ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wednesday's Child:

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hc5gh_0gdubQnj00

Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Harley 01:00

Wednesday's Child Harley MARE/WBZ

BOSTON (MARE) - Harley is a bright, energetic child who does very well in school. He thrives on one-on-one attention. Harley enjoys reading and can often be found relaxing on his own with a good book. Harley gets along well with his siblings and enjoys visits with them.

Creative, artistic, and energetic, Harley has many stuffed animals that he uses for emotional support.  He enjoys playing musical instruments and participating in the school band. Harley has expressed a desire to become a police officer when he is older.

Legally freed for adoption, Harley would fit in with most any family constellation that would commit to keeping him in touch, both virtually and in-person, with his siblings who live in western MA to whom Harley is very close.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Woman Set to Deliver Triplets Next Week

Kelsea Roderiques is getting ready for the biggest week of her life. The 32-year-old New Bedford woman is scheduled for a C-section on Tuesday, "but I'm on standby, I could go at any time this weekend," she says. She will deliver triplets at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. "I'm...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Missing Roxbury teen located

ROXBURY, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story included the name and a picture of the missing teen. Both have been removed now that the teen has been located. A Roxbury teen that had been reported as missing, has been located according to the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pro-white flyers show up in Danvers

DANVERS - A white supremacist group is spreading more hateful flyers in Massachusetts.Danvers Police say the National Social Club, which describes itself as being "pro-white" is leaving the materials at homes. Earlier this month, the same group left flyers in Ipswich and Hamilton.The flyers encourage men of European descent to join.Anyone with information about where the flyers came from should contact the Danvers Police Department..  
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Boston

Dogs left in hot cars during Mansfield Phish concert, owners charged

MANSFIELD – Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during the Phish concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield Thursday night. Mansfield Police said Charlie, Lucky, and Lulu were removed from hot cars that did not have adequate ventilation or water. They were taken to a veterinarian to be checked out and are in good health. The dogs are staying at the Mansfield Animal Shelter and their owners will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court to face charges of animal cruelty and confining an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat.The temperature just before the concert started was over 80 degrees with high humidity.Ahead of the second Phish show Friday night, police put up electronic signs reminding concertgoers to not leave pets in their cars. "Bad owners will go to the pound!" one sign said. The names of the dog owners were not released. 
MANSFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Contractor Gets Sudden Glimpse of Life After Death

David Vermette had a strange day on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Dartmouth contractor woke up in paradise. He and his family had taken some time away from his Dartmouth contracting business, Vermette Development/VCORP, to have some fun in the sun down in Miami. It wasn't long before Vermette was experiencing his own "It's A Wonderful Life" moment.
DARTMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Inspired by her patients, bariatric surgeon takes on the PMC

CONCORD - The Pan Mass Challenge is full of tough terrain, but it's a challenge that's much like the medical journey that one doctor watches her patients take all the time.Dr. Laura Doyon is a bariatric surgeon at Emerson Health Center for Weight Loss. She is trading in her scrubs for cycling gear, each pedal stroke inspired by the people who live hills and valleys, like Celina Leger. "I lost confidence. I lost, just, self-esteem," said Leger, whose battle with weight robbed her of one of her loves. "I still taught dance, but I stopped dancing."She tried diets and boot...
CONCORD, MA
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet Carl!

Hello! My name is Carl. I am curious and like to explore outside my cage as long as there is nothing unsafe around. I like the typical guinea pig food such as pellets without seeds and hay. My favorite brand is Oxbow. I love all vegetables, especially arugula, red peppers, and small amounts of kale. I am used to having fluffy blankets in my cage and an igloo that I love to sleep in. I don’t like to be picked up but I love snuggles so I quickly relax while sitting on your lap. I need to be myself, no other guinea pigs, so I need lots of daily attention. To learn more about me email my friends at WorcesterARL at info@worcesterarl.org.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Police#Wbz Tv#Wbz Tv Cbs Boston
CBS Boston

Boston Police search for man wanted in Philadelphia murder

LAWRENCE -- Lawrence police arrested a man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania on Thursday night. Local police announced earlier in the day that Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 30, may be in the Roslindale, Lawrence, or Rhode Island area. He is suspected of shooting a random victim to death in Philadelphia in June. Police said that 15 minutes before that shooting, he tried to shoot two other people, but his gun malfunctioned.Officers arrested Tejeda-Pena around 10:30 p.m. during a motor vehicle stop near Broadway and Manchester Street. Tejeda-Pena was also wanted in connection with two stabbing incidents in West Roxbury. Police said he has recently made threats to kill family members.He was charged as a fugitive from justice in connection to the homicide in Philadelphia, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Boston incidents. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Workers fired after raising concerns about soldiers' homes

BOSTON - Two top ranking state employees are speaking out, claiming the state did not follow health care regulations into the soldiers' homes where more than 100 veterans died during the COVID pandemic. The whistleblowers say they were fired after they raised concerns and cooperated with the Inspector General's Office. Eric Sheehan, the assistant secretary of veterans' homes, says everyone knew he was a straight shooter. The former Marine wrote the health care regulations for long term care facilities and was brought in to oversee the Chelsea and Holyoke homes. "If there was anyone that knew what the rules were,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS Boston

Solar panel worker credited with finding missing 5-year-old girl in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth Police are thanking a solar panel worker for finding a missing five-year-old girl. Jake Manna stopped working when he heard the neighborhood was searching for the autistic girl. "He walked down a rural trail that ended at a stream. He noticed a diaper and t-shirt in the stream...Panicked, he ran down the stream to a marsh where he found the young girl in waist deep water," police wrote on Facebook. The girl didn't respond to Jake's calls, so he waded into the water to grab the girl and carry her to safety. Police said Jake is unfamiliar with the area and the story could have ended differently had he not noticed the missing clothing."That girl had a guardian angel yesterday...and his name was Jake," Officer Vinnie Roth said. Officers gave Jake a special certificate to thank him.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Wake Up Call from Cradles to Crayons

BOSTON — Wednesday's Wake Up Call comes from Cradles to Crayons. The organization is looking for donations of T-shirts, tank tops, shorts and summer dresses. Cradles to Crayons said it's facing a shortage of these items for both boys and girls, toddlers through pre-teens. You can drop off items...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Boston Little Saigon Night Market; Neil Diamond musical

BOSTON --  If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's the inaugural Boston Little Saigon Night Market on Saturday and a Broadway-bound musical in town until August. BOSTON LANDING FREE SUMMER EVENTS Boston Landing in Brighton is bringing events back to the local community. All events are located at Boston Landing's Guest Street campus. They are open to the public and free with refreshments and beverages available for purchase. All events are typically held rain or shine.The summer schedule includes: Outdoor Movie Nights – July 20, August 17, and September 14 from 7 p.m .– 10:30 p.m. (Times fluctuate...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA
whdh.com

Cat missing at Logan Airport for 3 weeks found

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rowdy the cat, who had been missing from her family for almost three weeks after their flight into Logan Airport, has been found, according to Massport. Rowdy’s family has been notified, and will collect her after a health check from the Animal Rescue League. “True to...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

First Person: Scenes from a 50th high school reunion

At my 50th high-school reunion, my classmate Nick kept introducing his spouse as “This is my second wife, Carol.”. I finally asked Nick how long they’ve been married. “Eighteen years,” he replied. I suggested that 18 years qualifies as enough time to just introduce Carol as "your...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy