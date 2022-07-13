Frist Alert Forecast Update For Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties a week after three tornadoes ravaged communities from Loveland to Lake Lorelei. The hardest-hit area is Goshen, where cleanup efforts are underway after the strongest of the three...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear revealed updated bridge maps detailing new lane configurations and revamped plans to deliver the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project with fewer property impacts. The new plans will reduce the footprint for the bridge. The original renderings and plans...
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of kids could miss out on playing soccer this summer in Forest Park if a youth league can’t find enough volunteers to coach the teams. The City of Forest Park put out a call on Facebook asking for volunteers to help coach in their youth soccer league.
Bengals reach deal to make Betfred team’s official sports betting partner. Once sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, Betfred plans to launch a mobile sports betting app so fans can place wagers anywhere in the state, the press release reads. Sports betting in Ohio to...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati and Miami University received nearly $1.5 million in STEM research grants from the National Science Foundation Wednesday. Three grants were awarded to the Southwestern Ohio schools to increase participation in STEM fields. The University of Cincinnati received two grants, $313,018 that will...
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities in West Chester Township are asking for the community’s help after a rash of car break-ins were reported over the weekend. The West Chester Police Department says it received eleven reports from across the township. Police said the suspects were opening unlocked vehicles...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky S.B. 83, an act that will ban transgender women from participating in KHSAA sports, will go into effect on Thursday. The bill mandates that all schools that “participate in interscholastic athletics to designate all athletic teams, activities, and sports based upon the biological sex of the students eligible to participate,” prohibiting all “male students” from partaking in teams and sports designated as “girls.”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Republican lawmakers are preparing to gather at the Statehouse to restrict or ban abortion in Indiana. The special legislative session is set to begin on July 25. It could take weeks. In June, the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to determine their own...
