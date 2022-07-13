Frist Alert Forecast Update For Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky S.B. 83, an act that will ban transgender women from participating in KHSAA sports, will go into effect on Thursday. The bill mandates that all schools that “participate in interscholastic athletics to designate all athletic teams, activities, and sports based upon the biological sex of the students eligible to participate,” prohibiting all “male students” from partaking in teams and sports designated as “girls.”

