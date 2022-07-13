ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Frist Alert Forecast Update For Wednesday

Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlly Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south &...

www.fox19.com

Fox 19

DeWine declares state of emergency in Clermont, Brown counties

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties a week after three tornadoes ravaged communities from Loveland to Lake Lorelei. The hardest-hit area is Goshen, where cleanup efforts are underway after the strongest of the three...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

New plans shrink Brent Spence Companion Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear revealed updated bridge maps detailing new lane configurations and revamped plans to deliver the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project with fewer property impacts. The new plans will reduce the footprint for the bridge. The original renderings and plans...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sports Betting

Bengals reach deal to make Betfred team’s official sports betting partner. Once sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, Betfred plans to launch a mobile sports betting app so fans can place wagers anywhere in the state, the press release reads. Sports betting in Ohio to...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Two Southwest Ohio universities receive more than $1 million for STEM research

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati and Miami University received nearly $1.5 million in STEM research grants from the National Science Foundation Wednesday. Three grants were awarded to the Southwestern Ohio schools to increase participation in STEM fields. The University of Cincinnati received two grants, $313,018 that will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

West Chester police investigating after rash of car break-ins

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities in West Chester Township are asking for the community’s help after a rash of car break-ins were reported over the weekend. The West Chester Police Department says it received eleven reports from across the township. Police said the suspects were opening unlocked vehicles...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Kentucky bills on transgender athletes, charter schools take effect Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky S.B. 83, an act that will ban transgender women from participating in KHSAA sports, will go into effect on Thursday. The bill mandates that all schools that “participate in interscholastic athletics to designate all athletic teams, activities, and sports based upon the biological sex of the students eligible to participate,” prohibiting all “male students” from partaking in teams and sports designated as “girls.”
KENTUCKY STATE

