Newlyweds team up for week of their lives at St. Andrews

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Newlyweds Alex Wrigley and Johanna Gustavsson had wide smiles as they posed for photos on the Swilcan Bridge under bright...

ktvz.com

The Independent

Tiger Woods in tears as he walks down 18th hole at St Andrews for possibly the last time

Tiger Woods shed tears as he walked down the 18th hole at St Andrews for what may be the final time in his career.The 46-year-old is still not fully recovered from a serious car crash last year, but was determined to play back at the home of golf where he won two of his three Open Championships. However, he struggled over the first two rounds at the Open on Thursday and Friday and missed the cut to bring his tournament to an early end. In what may have been his final competitive appearance on The Old Course, his playing partners...
Golf.com

Relive Tiger Woods’ final walk up No. 18 at St. Andrews with these 10 photos

It was an emotional scene on Friday afternoon at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, in what was perhaps his final competitive round at the Old Course, crossed the Swilcan Bridge and made one of the most famous walks in golf — and the fans showered him in praise. The three-time Open champion admitted after the round that he was not sure if he’d ever make it back to compete at St. Andrews, making it all the more clear that this was a special moment.
FanSided

How much does it cost to play golf at St. Andrews?

St. Andrews is a bucket list course for the most avid golfers, and it’s a public golf course, so anyone can play there. One of the best things about this year’s Open Championships venue is that St. Andrews is a public course. Anyone who wants to take a...
ESPN

Tiger Woods is at St. Andrews, and here is how Round 1 is going at The Open

For months, even before he returned to competitive golf after his serious car accident in February 2021, Tiger Woods said he would be playing The Open at St. Andrews. "Quite often," Justin Thomas said earlier this week when asked whether Woods had talked to him about being here for the 150th Open.
FOX Sports

Former champions at St. Andrews all miss cut at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The last four British Open champions who won their titles on the Old Course missed the cut at St. Andrews on Friday. Zach Johnson (2015), Louis Oosthuizen (2010), Tiger Woods (2005, 2000) and John Daly (1995) all finished over par after two rounds. The cut was at even-par 144.
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Covering his 97th major championship, the author was reinvigorated by his arrival into St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — At last month’s U.S. Open, one of the young grasshoppers in the press room, Dan Rapaport, asked me a question I’ve been thinking about ever since: “Do you still get excited showing up at these?” He was referring to the major championships; this Open Championship is my 97th major, going back to 1994. I loved everything about The Country Club, and the back-nine shootout on Sunday was a thriller. As I was running around inside the ropes on the final holes, I felt butterflies in my stomach, both for the competitors and myself. Writing a Sunday game story on a tight deadline produces so much serotonin and adrenaline that the experience is highly addictive. I never take for granted how lucky I am to have these experiences, and spending every major championship connecting (and bantering) with fans and readers is a delight. But was I excited at the start of the week, when Rapaport posed the question? Maybe a little.
InsideHook

British Open May Ban LIV Golfers as Defector Ian Poulter Booed at St. Andrews

Noticeably booed for his defection to the LIV Golf Series at the first tee as he began his first round at the Open Championship, Englishman Ian Poulter badly shanked his opening shot at the Old Course at St. Andrews. To his credit, Poulter managed to save par on the hole en route to a strong opening nine (he finished with a fairly nice three-under 69).
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods score: Three-time Open champion ejects early, struggling in awaited return to St. Andrews

Playing one of his favorite events at his favorite course in the world, Tiger Woods showed considerable rust en route to an opening 6-over 78 in the 150th Open Championship on Thursday at St. Andrews. On the course for the first time since the third round of the PGA Championship in May, Woods' score across the 18 holes was the highest of his career as a professional, matching the 78 he shot at the Old Course as an amateur in the final round of the 1995 Open.
The Big Lead

Will Tiger Woods Return to St. Andrews, NBC's Big Bounceback and The First Major Battle of Golf's Civil War

Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 150th Open Championship after shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round on The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods finished the tournament 9-over, which will be one of the worst numbers posted in the tournament. As he walked across the iconic Swilcan Bridge with tears in his eyes, he slowed, but did not stop as he doffed his cap and smiled at the ever-adoring crowd.
