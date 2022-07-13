As golf travels to its 'Home' for 150th Open, it's played against the backdrop of its biggest threat

Tiger Woods tees it up for the 150th Open Championship with a late start alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.The three-time Open champion, with two wins at the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, is bullish about his health heading into Thursday.But Woods has also been speaking about his loyalty to the PGA Tour amid the ongoing threat posed by LIV Golf. “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interests of the game,” Woods said. “I just don’t understand it. Fifty-four holes, guaranteed money up front. Where is the incentive to practice? If...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO