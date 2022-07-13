ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: How Putin's stranglehold of wheat ripples across the globe

By Tim Benton
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before the war, Ukraine and Russia were together supplying 100% of Somalia's wheat imports, 80% of Egypt's and 75% of Sudan's. If ports remain blocked, grain silos won't be emptied and the new harvest may simply rot on the fields while millions go hungry, writes Tim...

