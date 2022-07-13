ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor signs law allowing gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers for damages

By Cheri Mossburg
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Tuesday that clears the path for gun violence victims to file civil suits against the companies that manufacture the firearms used in...

Miranda Stpierre
4d ago

so can we also Sue car manufacturers for killing innocent victims or Sue knife manufacturers for stabbings this will get overturned by the Superior Court

Reply(46)
293
R Cooper
4d ago

this is just stoopid. how does it make sense. if someone hits me with a hammer can I sue the company that made the hammer. can I sue home depot because they sold the hammer. democrats lack common sense. it's another unconstitutional law that will be struck down by the Supreme Court and dems will be outraged once again.

Reply(24)
163
Your Huckleberry
4d ago

Just more unconstitutional “law”. More laws against law abiding Americans. This will do nothing to stop crime and violence. You must first recognize the problem to solve it. Problem: criminals, mentally unstable, and liberal judges. Soft on crime judges put criminals back on the street to do what they do. This puts all of us in harms way. Solution: Tough on crime and prosecution. Bring charges against these liberal judges for endangering Americans, put them in prison. Criminals do not abide by laws, 1 or 1000 laws they will ignore them. Americans need to be able to defend themselves as the Constitution allows.

Reply(4)
68
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Federal Judge Considers Lowering Black Family’s $67M Settlement in Wrongful Death Suit

A federal judge is reviewing the $67 million payout the family of a Black man shot and killed by Austin Police Department officers was set to receive. Landon Nobles, 24 was fatally shot in the back by APD’s Richard Egal and Maxwell Johnson in 2017. In December, a jury found Egal and Johnson guilty of using excessive force against Nobles and awarded his mother and the mothers of his two children $67 in damages, KXAN reported.
AUSTIN, TX
SFGate

California's largest private landowner closes all forestlands to public indefinitely due to wildfire, drought danger

The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

CNN

