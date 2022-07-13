ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Set bedtime back to prepare your child for kindergarten, study says

By Madeline Holcombe
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best time to build the sleep habits that most often point to success in kids transitioning into kindergarten is the months before they start. That means now is the time to cut back on naps and increase sleep time at night, according to a...

