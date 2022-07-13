ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Toxic Blue-Green Algae Spotted on Conesus Lake

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe toxic blue-green algae is back on Conesus Lake. The Livingston County...

Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Highlight For Wyoming County, NY

Everyone wants to have a place that is unique and feels like home when you are on vacation. Even though you are spending time away from the house you own or rent, when the time comes to relax and unwind, you want the most comfortable place to spend your days off in. We are lucky here in Western New York to have some great places that offer just that.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Churchville Brings Chessie Caboose Home

It may be the end of the line for this Chessie caboose, but she has a new home in Churchville, New York. Take time to notice this refurbished bright yellow beauty. It can be seen from many directions when you travel east or west on Buffalo Road, Route 33. A...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
Navy Boats On Seneca Lake and the Canals-It’s Only a Drill

Don’t be surprised this weekend if you see Navy boats on Seneca Lake, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, the Seneca River, and the Erie Canal. Two New York Naval Militia patrol boats and 35 Naval Militia members will conduct emergency response exercises on Seneca Lake and Alexandria Bay tomorrow and Saturday using the Boy Scout Camp Babcock-Hovey, as its home base.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Giraffe calf receiving veterinary care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo announced on Wednesday that the Masai giraffe calf born earlier this week is a male and is receiving veterinary care for a leg tendon issue and umbilical hernia. With the assistance of animal care staff, Zoo...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Route 63 to close near I-390 for roadwork

Groveland, N.Y. — A stretch of State Route 63 in Livingston County will close next week for another round of roadwork. Route 63 will be closed in both directions near Interstate 390 at Exit 7 beginning Monday for a culvert replacement. The work is part of an ongoing enhancement...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Lincoln Hill Farms: An Historic Venue in the Finger Lakes

With more than 95 acres of space for entertainment, Lincoln Hill Farms offers a music and event venue like no other. Situated just a few minutes from downtown Canandaigua, the spot is perfect for music, drinks, and food alongside beautiful scenery. The idyllic property offers a great environment for celebrations,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
First Alert Weather: More dry weather and heat headed our way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another round of scattered downpours Wednesday afternoon brought some much-needed rainfall to parts of our area, but not everybody. Outside of a passing shower tonight, and the slight chance of a shower tomorrow, we're headed into another dry stretch of weather. High-pressure building in will mean more sunshine for Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday. A wave of low pressure moving in late Sunday will bring a renewed chance for some rain Sunday night and into Monday. So, while many of us may still be looking for more rain, many will welcome dry weather over the weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
Strong Memorial Hospital updates visitor restrictions as BA.5 spreads

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Changes have been made to Strong Memorial Hospital's visitation policy. It comes as the omicron BA.5 variant continues to spread. Four visitors will be permitted throughout a patient's stay; however, only one person will be allowed to be bedside at a time. Emergency department patients are...
Rochester father-son wing sauce business brings awareness to autism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Western New York loves its chicken wings. Most people will tell you the sauce makes all the difference. A Rochester-based father-son sauce business was founded on a very special back story. It’s one of RJ Paolotto’s earliest memories: making wing sauce with his dad.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hornell looking for contractors to renovate local homes

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell is looking for contractors to renovate local homes as part of a city-wide rehabilitation initiative. The City announced on July 13 that it is looking for licensed contractors to work as part of the Residential Rehabilitation Program. In order to be part of the rehabilitation program, contractors […]
HORNELL, NY
Western Southern Tier Town Plastered With Racist Flyers

The Associated Press reports three people are being charged with hate crimes for allegedly blanketing a small Steuben County city with white supremacist pamphlets. Hornell Police Chief T.J. Murray posted this week on social media that the racist, anti-Semitic literature was left at locations including a synagogue and a largely Black church in the western Southern Tier community.
HORNELL, NY
Large fight, shots fired near Edgerton Rec Center in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired after a large fight near the Edgerton Rec Center in Rochester Thursday night. Rochester Police say they were called to the area just after 8:30 p.m. for a fight between a large group of people. While a car was leaving the scene shots were fired hitting another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
Motorcycle accident reported on West Main Street Road, Batavia

A car and motorcycle accident is reported in the area of 3872 West Main Street Road, Batavia, with possible serious injuries. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Mercy Flight #6 out of Olean is available if needed. Town of Batavia's chief has requested an in-air standby. There are...
BATAVIA, NY

