Toxic Blue-Green Algae Spotted on Conesus Lake

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another round of scattered downpours Wednesday afternoon brought some much-needed rainfall to parts of our area, but not everybody. Outside of a passing shower tonight, and the slight chance of a shower tomorrow, we're headed into another dry stretch of weather. High-pressure building in will mean more sunshine for Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday. A wave of low pressure moving in late Sunday will bring a renewed chance for some rain Sunday night and into Monday. So, while many of us may still be looking for more rain, many will welcome dry weather over the weekend.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO