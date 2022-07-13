Suspended Head of the Rochester PAB Suing the City and the PAB

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Chris Dewey, the chief information officer at Monroe Ambulance, released an updated statement Friday night:. Monroe Ambulance leadership and employees sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support through social media for our highly valued employee that was put in an untenable situation. We steadfastly stand by her prioritization of the care for her patient and are blessed by your willingness to publicly support her patient advocacy. We would, however, appreciate resisting derogatory comments against RPD as an organization. This incident was perpetrated by a single individual and subject to investigation by his employer, everyone is entitled to due process regardless of opinion. We trust that the matter will be disposed of appropriately and responsibly.

