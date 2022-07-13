Suspended Head of the Rochester PAB Suing the City and the PAB

Rochester, N.Y. — A man from Rochester is going to prison for more than a decade on drug trafficking charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced 25-year-old Wilfredo Sanchez of Rochester was sentenced to 168 months in prison. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Two local men who admitted their roles in the Capitol riots were sentenced to prison today. James Mault of Brockport and Cody Mattice of Hilton both pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, and impeding a federal officer. The two pepper-sprayed officers during the January 6 siege on Capitol Hill.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Shots were fired after a large fight near the Edgerton Rec Center in Rochester Thursday night. Rochester Police say they were called to the area just after 8:30 p.m. for a fight between a large group of people. While a car was leaving the scene shots were fired hitting another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are on scene of a homicide on the 200 block of Wellington Ave. The call came in around 9:45 a.m. for a possible person shot and ongoing shots fired. Police found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead behind a house after...
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Chris Dewey, the chief information officer at Monroe Ambulance, released an updated statement Friday night:. Monroe Ambulance leadership and employees sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support through social media for our highly valued employee that was put in an untenable situation. We steadfastly stand by her prioritization of the care for her patient and are blessed by your willingness to publicly support her patient advocacy. We would, however, appreciate resisting derogatory comments against RPD as an organization. This incident was perpetrated by a single individual and subject to investigation by his employer, everyone is entitled to due process regardless of opinion. We trust that the matter will be disposed of appropriately and responsibly.
Rochester Police Chief David Smith says this week's encounter between a police investigator and an EMT is deeply concerning, and he told the Department's Professional Standards Section to begin an internal investigation. The investigator has been assigned to desk duty. The encounter happened Monday in the ambulance bay at Strong...
Rochester, N.Y. — A place of hope and healing has opened its doors in Rochester. Barrington House on East Ridge Road welcomes women in recovery with young children. Catholic Charities Family and Community Services opened the site after the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports provided $4.8 million in funding.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition today, the District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday. 40-year-old Roosevelt Collins was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for the charges, which he plead guilty to back in...
Police have identified the city's 38th homicide victim this year. 22-year-old Shaquan Parker was gunned down on Wellington Avenue on the city's southwest side. Parker tried to run into some backyards to escape, but collapsed and died at the scene. Police say Parker was the intended target, and he doesn't...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Civil rights attorney Van White will be sworn in Thursday as a Rochester City Court Judge. White lost the Democratic primary last month for a spot on the bench, but Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced last week that he appointed white to fill a vacant seat.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Thursday 18-year-old Keith Rodney was sentenced to 17 and 1/3 years to life for the murder of Alton Carelock, Jr. This sentence comes after a jury convicted him of murder in the second degree, and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for the death of Alton Carelock, Jr.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after finding two stolen cars Wednesday night, one of which was on fire. Police say when they responded to Weyl St for the report of shots fired and a possible vehicle on fire around 9:50 p.m., they found evidence of shots fired as well as a vehicle engulfed in flames.
A Rochester police detective is on desk duty after a video showed a violent incident with an EMT who hit his car, which was parked in an ambulance bay.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to unionize. The tally Wednesday night was 431 to 295—that's 60 percent in favor of unionizing. The nurses filed for a union election back in May. Nurses who supported the formation of the Rochester Union of Nurses...
