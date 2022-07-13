Pedestrian Killed on West Ridge Road

Police have identified the city's 38th homicide victim this year. 22-year-old Shaquan Parker was gunned down on Wellington Avenue on the city's southwest side. Parker tried to run into some backyards to escape, but collapsed and died at the scene. Police say Parker was the intended target, and he doesn't...
Rochester police have suspects in custody in separate stabbings about 90 minutes apart last night. The first happened during what police say was a domestic assault at a home on Mayberry Street, on the east side. Charges are pending against a woman suspected of stabbing a man and causing a...
Rochester Police Chief David Smith says this week's encounter between a police investigator and an EMT is deeply concerning, and he told the Department's Professional Standards Section to begin an internal investigation. The investigator has been assigned to desk duty. The encounter happened Monday in the ambulance bay at Strong...
A Rochester teen has been sentenced in a 3-year-old homicide. Keith Rodney, now 18, will serve 17 1/3 years to life. He was found guilty last month of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Alton Carelock Junior on Mohawk Street in June of 2019. A second suspect, Ronell...
Police and U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in a daylight shooting in Rochester. Forty-six-year-old Luis Osorio was wanted for the June 1 shooting that wounded a man on Remington Street. Osorio was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop and is charged with felony assault. The victim has what police...
The Rochester man whose arrest last year was caught on video and prompted police criticism -- will serve 40 years in prison. 32-year-old Jarvis Lewis was found guilty of multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and a gun crime. A video of Lewis's arrest on Remington Street in June of...
