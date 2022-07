Qualifying for the November 8 Open Congressional Primary election will be held from Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote. All candidates for state and federal office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Hours of operation for the secretary of state are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily. Candidates are encouraged to check with their local clerk of court for specific parish hours.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO