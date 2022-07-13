ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PA Sues 3 Counties Over Mail-In Ballot Counting

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with...

wdac.com

wdac.com

Grove Calls On PA State Department To Fulfill Constitutional Amendment Publication Requirements

HARRISBURG – With the November general election fast approaching, York County Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, called on the Department of State to complete publication requirements for several constitutional amendments approved by the General Assembly. State laws dictate that proposed amendments must be advertised in two publications in each county no more than three months from the next general election. Under the timeline, the five proposed amendments included in the recently approved Senate Bill 106 and the amendment in House Bill 14 must be published by Aug. 8. To encourage the department to meet the timeline, Grove sent Acting Secretary Leigh Chapman a letter which can be read by CLICKING THIS LINK. Grove asked for an update on the department’s progress in preparing publication statements, text of the questions electors would see on the ballot, the dates the statements will be published, or dates they have been published, among other questions. In the letter, Grove said, “In light of the department missing the deadline to publish the ballot questions proposed in House Bill 963 of last session pertaining to child sex abuse, I believe it is important we, as legislators, make sure these issues don’t happen again.”
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'No one's in charge': Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — After confusion, allegations and a wave of resignations, Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray.The borough building was closed all last week, and as KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports it's not clear who, if anyone, is in charge now.Braddock doesn't seem to have a functioning government. Last month, the new borough council forced out Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins and the council still does not have a replacement. Two weeks ago, borough manager Selena Bulter resigned citing a hostile work environment created by council president Dominique Davis-Sanders, who she calls abusive. Her chief assistant Patricia Kelley followed...
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Emergency response at Monroeville Council meeting commended

On July 12, Monroeville council members congratulated the quick actions of Councilman Eric Poach and police Chief Doug Cole when a local resident collapsed at the previous week’s Citizen’s Night meeting. Thanks to their timely response of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and contacting emergency authorities, the resident is back at...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WUSL Power 99

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 15-17

Brooklyn Charmers, a Chicago-based Steely Dan tribute band, will take the stage at 8 p.m. today in The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin. The group’s website says it “injects a new energy into the beloved catalogue; bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans alike,” playing Steely Dan’s jazz and blues-inflected rock songs such as “Do It Again,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Don’t Take Me Alive” and others.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Missing Person Sought In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing person. On Wednesday July 13th, Harrisburg Police were contacted by the family of Elijah Skeen. Skeen, an adult male, was last seen going to a store in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg on Wednesday evening. The family has not heard from Skeen since and is concerned due to Skeen being from another state and not familiar with the area. Skeen was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

New Pennsylvania child care tax credit offers families financial relief

Pennsylvania parents and guardians will be able to recoup up to 30% of their child care expenses when filing their tax returns beginning in 2023. As part of a new child care tax credit, families who claim one child dependent on their taxes can receive up to $3,000. Those claiming two or more dependents can receive up to $6,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pinjnews.org

A fourth person dies in Allegheny County Jail custody

Victor Joseph Zilinek, 39, died Wednesday in the Allegheny County Jail, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, marking the fourth in-custody death this year. Past notifications to the Jail Oversight Board have included details of the circumstances leading to the death and the individual’s age. In the case of this death, the only details provided to the board by Warden Orlando Harper in an email were: “A medical emergency was called for an unresponsive incarcerated individual at the ACJ. The individual was declared deceased by a medical provider at the ACJ.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Daylight traffic detour to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Monday, PennDOT announced there will be a detour in place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Route 4009 (Husband Road) in Somerset Borough. Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin full-depth reclamation work on July 18. It will begin on 2.6 miles of Husband Road, and traffic will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pled guilty to intending to sell crack, fentanyl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Mary Lou Nelson, 59, of the 500 block of Vine Street in Johnstown, pled guilty to a lesser included offense at count one of the superseding indictment […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdac.com

New Police Chief For The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster has a new Police Chief. Richard Mendez was sworn in to the post at Lancaster City Council Tuesday night. Mendez, who is Lancaster’s first Hispanic Police Chief, is a lifelong resident of Lancaster, a J.P. McCaskey graduate, and a 22-year veteran of the Lancaster City Police. Mendez has served as a patrol officer, a member of the K-9 unit, an officer assigned to the Selective Enforcement Unit, a member of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, a platoon leader, and most recently captain of patrol. City Council approved the appointment of Mendez on July 12. Mendez had been serving as Interim Police Chief since May.
LANCASTER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who died at Allegheny County Jail identified

An incarcerated man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Allegheny County Jail this week, and he was pronounced dead shortly after. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified him as 39-year-old Victor Joseph Zilinek. A cause or manner of death was not released. Zelinik is the fourth incarcerated...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Underage curfew violators could face $1,000 penalty in Jeannette

Child scofflaws of Jeannette’s 11 p.m. curfew will be facing hefty penalties of up to $1,000 under a revamped proposed ordinance. Police have been having issues with children out late at night and Chief Donald Johnston and Mayor Curtis Antoniak said the update is needed to address the problem.
JEANNETTE, PA

