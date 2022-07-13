Charles Co Duo charged with Drug Trafficking, Illegal Firearm Possession, multiple other charges

Waldorf, MD– Charles County Sheriff’s Office officials announced yesterday that after an ongoing investigation, they have arrested and charged two Charles County residents with multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of firearms, drug trafficking, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, possession of a detached magazine with over ten rounds, and other related charges.

Michael David Griffith, Jr., 20 of Waldorf, and Nicole Ann Brown, 21, of White Plains were both charged and are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Michael David Griffith, Jr., 20 of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Nicole Ann Brown, 21, of White Plains Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from Emergency Services Teams from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf.

During the search, police located an AR-15, cash, sixteen pounds of suspected marijuana, over 200 doses of suspected LSD, various THC products, a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, drug distribution paraphernalia, and manufacturing equipment.

Police also found four semi-automatic guns with the serial numbers allegedly removed, officials commonly refer to as “ghost guns”.

However, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary states a [ghost]gun that lacks a serial number by which it can be identified and that is typically assembled by the user (as from purchased or homemade components). Meaning that the gun was made by buying parts, not illegally removing the serial number. Current law requires firearms manufacturers to include serial numbers on weapons but doesn’t regulate most parts, making these types of assembled guns hard for authorities to trace. One part — what’s called the frame or lower receiver — is regulated under federal gun law. In a kit, that part has to be drilled out.

Officials are still continuing the investigation and we will bring you more information as this case progresses.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action and any and all crimes are alleged until a court or regulatory agency finds otherwise.