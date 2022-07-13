ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co Duo charged with Drug Trafficking, Illegal Firearm Possession, multiple other charges

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9Gkx_0gduQfq100

Waldorf, MD– Charles County Sheriff’s Office officials announced yesterday that after an ongoing investigation, they have arrested and charged two Charles County residents with multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of firearms, drug trafficking, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, possession of a detached magazine with over ten rounds, and other related charges.

Michael David Griffith, Jr., 20 of Waldorf, and Nicole Ann Brown, 21, of White Plains were both charged and are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ma7ZD_0gduQfq100
Michael David Griffith, Jr., 20 of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fNpro_0gduQfq100
Nicole Ann Brown, 21, of White Plains Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from Emergency Services Teams from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf.

During the search, police located an AR-15, cash, sixteen pounds of suspected marijuana, over 200 doses of suspected LSD, various THC products, a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, drug distribution paraphernalia, and manufacturing equipment.

Police also found four semi-automatic guns with the serial numbers allegedly removed, officials commonly refer to as “ghost guns”.

However, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary states a [ghost]gun that lacks a serial number by which it can be identified and that is typically assembled by the user (as from purchased or homemade components). Meaning that the gun was made by buying parts, not illegally removing the serial number. Current law requires firearms manufacturers to include serial numbers on weapons but doesn’t regulate most parts, making these types of assembled guns hard for authorities to trace. One part — what’s called the frame or lower receiver — is regulated under federal gun law. In a kit, that part has to be drilled out.

Officials are still continuing the investigation and we will bring you more information as this case progresses.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or administrative action and any and all crimes are alleged until a court or regulatory agency finds otherwise.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Repeat Offender Receives 25 Years for Distribution of Fentanyl, Illegal Gun Possession

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Purnell Summerville, 40, was sentenced to 25 years of active incarceration for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. This case is the defendant’s fourth felony drug conviction and third conviction for a case involving a firearm.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Three suspects in Prince Frederick Armed Robbery, tied to St. Mary’s Armed Robbery

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division’s Criminal Intelligence Unit responded to an armed robbery call at the Giant grocery store in California. Deputies canvassed the immediate area and determined the suspect vehicle was a white SUV, which was observed traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, driving recklessly after the robbery.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Waldorf, MD
County
Charles County, MD
City
White Plains, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

25 Marijuana Plants Worth Over $20,000 Seized In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Earlier this year, the Eastern District Tactical Narcotics Team received a citizen complaint of drug activity in the 8100 block of Waterford Road in Pasadena. They immediately initiated an investigation and, on July 14, 2022, executed a search and seizure warrant. During the warrant, 25 marijuana...
PASADENA, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: 8th Suspect Arrested After No-Knock Raid of Germantown Apartment That Lead to 7 Arrests on Various Gun and Drug Charges, Including Possession of Fentanyl With Intent to Distribute

Update: According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, an 8th defendant has been arrested in connection to the no-knock search warrant in Germantown last month. Deshawn Nelson appeared in District Court today and was ordered held without bond. June 25th article:. Following a raid on a Germantown...
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Firearms#Guns#Drugs#Ann Brown#Firearm Possession#Thc
Daily Voice

Erratic Driver Busted After Sheriff's Deputy In Prince Frederick Smells PCP: Officials

A combative driver busted by the smell of PCP in Maryland during a traffic stop attempted to resist arrest before ultimately being apprehended, police said. A Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop in the southbound lanes of Route 4 in the area of Radio Drive in Prince Frederick, where there was a vehicle driving with no lights that stopped in the middle of the busy roadway.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

UPDATE: Family Member Of Child Found In Wildewood Located

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – 3:10 p.m. –The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking contact information for the child’s parents/guardian. If you have information that can assist in help, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. The Sheriff’s Office reports the child...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Prince George's County shopping center

FORESTVILLE, Md. - A man was shot and killed in a shopping center in Prince George's County Thursday, according to police. Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the shooting at a Domino's restaurant around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The restaurant is located in Penn Mar Shopping Center along the 2900 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville, Maryland.
FORESTVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy