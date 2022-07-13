ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Navy demonstrates new, improved breathing device for air crew training

By NAVAIR News
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqIsp_0gduQd4Z00

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office (PMA-205) recently completed the installation and demonstrated the new Mask on Breathing Device (MOBD) trainer on July 7 at Patuxent River.

The MOBD trainer allows tactical jet aviators to experience unique breathing-related distress symptoms that may occur during flight, which could lead to potential Physiological Episodes (PE), one of the Navy’s top safety concerns.

Flight Physiologist Lt. Tyler Grubic demonstrated the effect of the different breathing distress profiles on subject Electronic Warfare Systems Specialist 1 Shawn Bell. On hand for the demonstration were NAVAIR Commander Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, Deputy Program Executive Officer for Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services Marci Spiotta, and members of the PMA-205 Naval Aviation Survival Training Program (NASTP) team.

“When I speak of the importance of why we do what we do at NAVAIR this is exactly it; ensuring we prepare our naval aviators before they get to the fleet and bring our sons and daughters safely home,” said Chebi.

The NASTP team developed the MOBD trainer, which replaces and improves upon the legacy Reduced Oxygen Breathing Device by using an on-demand airflow trainer consistent with the On-Board Oxygen Generating System found in tactical aircraft.

“This groundbreaking training device enables naval aviators to recognize how they personally respond to breathing distress and allows them time to execute emergency procedures prior to becoming incapacitated,” said PMA-205 Program Manager, Capt. Kevin McGee.

PMA-205 has delivered 10 MOBD devices to date. A total of 35 trainers will be installed in all eight Aviation Survival Training Centers across the country by November 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Move Over Osprey: The Army's New Tiltrotor Chopper Is Ready for Combat

Bell developers have increased the V-280’s reliability and sustainment potential by identifying and fixing or avoiding challenges or problems associated with the Osprey. Years ago, the U.S. Army’s vision for its fleet of Future Vertical Lift helicopters and aircraft was intended to engineer platforms that could operate in a dangerous threat environment in the 2030s and not focus on the near term when it comes to the development of paradigm-changing new aircraft.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force’s ‘flying car’ coming to an exercise near you

WASHINGTON — The Air Force is on track to buy and start fielding its first electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft that could carry passengers or cargo under the Agility Prime program in 2023. This year, the service is bringing these “flying cars” to more exercises and demonstrations as it gets airmen...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy deploys unmanned drone warships in Pacific in message to China

The U.S. Navy deployed three unmanned warships this week to kick off its biennial Rim of the Pacific Excercise (RIMPAC). The move comes as a sign that the Navy is integrating these unmanned ships in a region of the world where they may have to contend with China. “The future...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

After Sailing to Europe, U.S. Navy Warship Undergoes Repairs in France

Tensions in Europe are at a high, and a U.S. presence on the continent reinforces the United States’ support of European democracies. The USS Kearsarge, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, recently arrived at Brest, France to undergo maintenance and to reinforce and strengthen military-to-military relations with the United States’ oldest ally. The deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to Europe at a time of drastically heightened tensions.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Navy’s Anti-Ship Arsenal Just Became More Lethal

Targeting software upgrades introduced the anti-ship capability to the SM-6 missile. The United States just concluded its ninth iteration of the biennial Valiant Shield exercise, a twelve-day event coordinating operations in the air, on land, at sea, and in the cyber domain focused on detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging a hypothetical adversary. The event includes units from across the Department of Defense and practices joint live-fire exercises across several branches.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US firm completes trials of sub rescue vehicle for Vietnam navy: report

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A U.S. firm has completed sea trials of an advanced submarine rescue vehicle (SRV) for the Vietnamese Navy, reports said. In a press release, Texas-based Forum Energy Technologies (FET) said its Scottish branch “successfully completed sea...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
nationalinterest.org

The Marine Corps' Latest Tactical Vehicle is Ready for the Indo-Pacific

The JLTV trailer will aid an essential part of warfighting: logistics. The United States Marine Corps’ latest innovation is neither ship, nor rifle, nor armored vehicle. Instead, this summer, the U.S. Marine Corps is taking service of a trailer for their fleet of joint light tactical vehicles (JLTVs), the Humvee replacement vehicle.
MILITARY
The Drive

This Is The Navy Weaponry That Top Gun 2’s Box Office Haul Could Buy

Top Gun: Maverick has made a carrier-load of money. Here’s what Navy aircraft, ships, and munitions it could buy. In the roughly month and half since Top Gun: Maverick opened in theaters to rave reviews, the long-awaited sequel has raked in $1.13B at the box office. The film is still filling theater seats even while competing with Marvel's latest entry into the Thor franchise. With a huge part of the backend, it will mark Tom Cruise's biggest payday, which is remarkable considering the 60-year-old's incredible career and COVID-19 continuing to blunt the movie industry. Now there are talks of a sequel (of course there are) that could turn Top Gun into a traditional franchise. Regardless, against a budget of $170M, this thing made a ton of cash, but considering the world of military technology it leverages as a backdrop, it can be viewed as an amazingly small or large amount, depending on what you compare it to within that world.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy helicopter accidentally drops 5 missiles into Pacific near CA

A U.S. Navy helicopter unintentionally dropped a set of five missiles into the Pacific Ocean in an area near the coast of California in mid-June and still hasn’t found them, despite search efforts to recover the weapons. The incident was first revealed this week. Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Air Crew#Oxygen#Naval Air Systems Command#Naval Aviation#Mobd#Flight Physiologist#Navair#Aviation Common Systems#Nastp
nationalinterest.org

Nothing Will Be Able to Hide From the Navy’s New SPY-6 Radar

The AN/SPY-6 family of radar systems is now being integrated as a series of variants intended to meet the mission needs of specific ship classes. Navy destroyers, amphibious assault ships, and even aircraft carriers are now being engineered with a new generation of longer-range high-fidelity radar technology able to identify threats with great specificity.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Popular Science

Meet the JLTV, the Humvee’s agile new cousin

Later this year, the Army plans to order full production of a ride called the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, or JLTV. It may, by 2041, number about 49,000. The JLTV, which the Pentagon insists isn’t a “one for one” replacement to the widely used Humvee family of vehicles, is still best understood as informed by the limitations of Humvees. As production increases and the Army prepares to use the JLTV even more, it’s helpful to understand what role it is filling, how it does that, and what tasks will still be left to Humvees.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS LA

Minotaur II+ rocket explodes seconds after being launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A test rocket exploded moments after being launched Vandenberg Space Force Base late Wednesday night. The Minotaur II+ rocket exploded about 11 seconds after it was launched from a Vandenberg test pad at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday. The Vandenberg Fire Department responded to the fire on the North Base caused by the explosion, but authorities said the fire was simply smoky and was not an immediate danger to the rest of the base.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

TikToker joins the Army for a day

You might know @VicBlends from his TikTok or YouTube channels, where he gives haircuts to people on the street and uses it as an opportunity to share their stories. But he recently traded in his clippers for a day in the U.S. Army. The influencer, whose real name is Victor...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy