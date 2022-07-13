These Are the Counties in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,719,261 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,361 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Waller County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,192 confirmed infections in Waller County, or 20,389 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Waller County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 216 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Waller County, below the 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Waller County, TX 20,389 10,192 216 108 2 Austin County, TX 20,825 6,157 254 75 3 Liberty County, TX 23,345 19,111 495 405 4 Harris County, TX 24,053 1,107,060 240 11,048 5 Chambers County, TX 27,234 10,973 171 69 6 Montgomery County, TX 27,286 151,286 234 1,300 7 Fort Bend County, TX 28,292 209,172 164 1,214 8 Brazoria County, TX 28,546 101,051 279 989 9 Galveston County, TX 31,875 104,259 262 858

