These Are the Counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 258,261 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,984 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Omaha-Council Bluffs, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mills County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,512 confirmed infections in Mills County, or 23,481 for every 100,000 people.

Though Mills County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Omaha metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 294 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mills County, above the 203 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Mills County, IA 23,481 3,512 294 44 2 Washington County, NE 23,562 4,764 223 45 3 Saunders County, NE 24,434 5,137 143 30 4 Harrison County, IA 24,839 3,513 672 95 5 Cass County, NE 24,912 6,403 156 40 6 Pottawattamie County, IA 26,845 25,101 343 321 7 Douglas County, NE 28,409 157,665 188 1,044 8 Sarpy County, NE 29,249 52,166 144 257

