These Are the Parishes in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gduQXj500 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 350,623 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,747 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in New Orleans-Metairie, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Orleans Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 97,802 confirmed infections in Orleans Parish, or 25,100 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Orleans Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Orleans metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 290 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans Parish, below the 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Orleans Parish, LA 25,100 97,802 290 1,131
2 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 26,039 11,313 426 185
3 St. Bernard Parish, LA 26,793 12,243 245 112
4 St. Charles Parish, LA 28,213 14,875 273 144
5 Jefferson Parish, LA 28,310 123,232 311 1,354
6 St. James Parish, LA 29,419 6,283 356 76
7 Plaquemines Parish, LA 29,568 6,911 197 46
8 St. Tammany Parish, LA 30,927 77,964 341 859

