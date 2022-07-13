These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 447,605 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,512 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Skamania County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,641 confirmed infections in Skamania County, or 14,122 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Skamania County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 103 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Skamania County, below the 154 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Skamania County, WA 14,122 1,641 103 12 2 Columbia County, OR 17,394 8,845 191 97 3 Clackamas County, OR 17,672 71,710 162 656 4 Washington County, OR 17,878 104,016 108 629 5 Multnomah County, OR 17,890 142,875 156 1,248 6 Yamhill County, OR 19,060 19,788 220 228 7 Clark County, WA 21,215 98,730 183 851

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .