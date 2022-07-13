These Are the Counties in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 271,115 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,518 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Tulsa, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,366 confirmed infections in Osage County, or 24,024 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 361 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Osage County, OK 24,024 11,366 361 171 2 Okmulgee County, OK 25,311 9,843 494 192 3 Pawnee County, OK 25,755 4,231 517 85 4 Creek County, OK 26,263 18,689 475 338 5 Tulsa County, OK 27,708 178,101 341 2,192 6 Rogers County, OK 28,881 26,228 429 390 7 Wagoner County, OK 29,103 22,657 356 277

