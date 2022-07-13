These Are the Counties in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 725,492 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,902 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in San Antonio-New Braunfels than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bandera County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,807 confirmed infections in Bandera County, or 17,493 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bandera County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Antonio metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 354 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bandera County, above the 327 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bandera County, TX 17,493 3,807 354 77 2 Kendall County, TX 20,857 8,756 293 123 3 Medina County, TX 21,638 10,675 405 200 4 Wilson County, TX 23,686 11,416 330 159 5 Guadalupe County, TX 25,936 40,236 258 401 6 Comal County, TX 27,369 36,975 413 558 7 Atascosa County, TX 28,899 14,111 475 232 8 Bexar County, TX 31,130 599,516 321 6,178

