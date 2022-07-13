ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gduQO1m00 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 725,492 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,902 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in San Antonio-New Braunfels than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bandera County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,807 confirmed infections in Bandera County, or 17,493 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bandera County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Antonio metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 354 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bandera County, above the 327 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bandera County, TX 17,493 3,807 354 77
2 Kendall County, TX 20,857 8,756 293 123
3 Medina County, TX 21,638 10,675 405 200
4 Wilson County, TX 23,686 11,416 330 159
5 Guadalupe County, TX 25,936 40,236 258 401
6 Comal County, TX 27,369 36,975 413 558
7 Atascosa County, TX 28,899 14,111 475 232
8 Bexar County, TX 31,130 599,516 321 6,178

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,721 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 154 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,206 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 300 fatalities for every […]
PERRY COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,703 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 259 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
