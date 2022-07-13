ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Parishes in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gduQN9300 To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 231,134 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,859 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Baton Rouge, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, West Feliciana Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,953 confirmed infections in West Feliciana Parish, or 19,204 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does West Feliciana Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 299 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in West Feliciana Parish, below the 325 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 West Feliciana Parish, LA 19,204 2,953 299 46
2 St. Helena Parish, LA 19,210 2,000 231 24
3 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 26,716 118,645 305 1,356
4 Livingston Parish, LA 28,130 38,850 340 469
5 Iberville Parish, LA 29,913 9,858 461 152
6 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 30,070 7,776 352 91
7 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 30,373 6,730 420 93
8 Ascension Parish, LA 30,398 36,835 243 295
9 East Feliciana Parish, LA 38,397 7,487 872 170

