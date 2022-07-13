These Are the Counties in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 571,486 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,423 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pittsburgh is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allegheny County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 292,367 confirmed infections in Allegheny County, or 23,856 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Allegheny County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 279 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Allegheny County, below the 344 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Allegheny County, PA 23,856 292,367 279 3,416 2 Westmoreland County, PA 24,025 85,229 397 1,409 3 Armstrong County, PA 24,126 16,003 531 352 4 Fayette County, PA 24,803 32,812 519 686 5 Butler County, PA 25,488 47,552 404 754 6 Beaver County, PA 25,675 42,850 457 762 7 Washington County, PA 26,342 54,673 321 667

