These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 376,252 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,468 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Oklahoma City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,099 confirmed infections in Lincoln County, or 23,237 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 407 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 321 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lincoln County, OK 23,237 8,099 407 142 2 Logan County, OK 24,459 11,262 352 162 3 Grady County, OK 25,674 14,052 451 247 4 Oklahoma County, OK 26,470 207,009 318 2,490 5 Cleveland County, OK 29,871 82,663 298 826 6 Canadian County, OK 30,076 41,117 287 393 7 McClain County, OK 31,190 12,050 357 138

