These Are the Counties in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 261,423 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,101 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Knoxville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Morgan County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,343 confirmed infections in Morgan County, or 29,371 for every 100,000 people.

Though Morgan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Knoxville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 403 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Morgan County, above the 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Knoxville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Morgan County, TN 29,371 6,343 403 87 2 Union County, TN 29,410 5,674 404 78 3 Loudon County, TN 29,425 15,186 374 193 4 Knox County, TN 29,442 134,308 311 1,419 5 Grainger County, TN 30,309 6,975 482 111 6 Anderson County, TN 30,473 23,091 461 349 7 Roane County, TN 30,917 16,354 446 236 8 Blount County, TN 31,697 40,712 351 451 9 Campbell County, TN 32,202 12,780 428 170

