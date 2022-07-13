ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

This Day in RI History: July 13, 1948 – US Congressman and Bryant University President Ron Machtley is born

By Ken Abrams
whatsupnewp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 13, 1948, former US Congressman and later Bryant University President Ron Machtley was born in Johnston, PA. Machtley attended the U.S. Naval Academy and served...

whatsupnewp.com

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Xay Khamsyvoravong shares why he’s running for Newport City Council

Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, “Xay” (pronounced “Sigh”) for short, is among the new candidates running for Newport City Council At-Large. Xay is among ten candidates running for the four At-Large seats. Xay provided What’sUpNewp with the following statement regarding his campaign;. “Today, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, known...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 13

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, July 13. 🌊 After more than twenty years, Kate Leonard isn’t running for re-election on Newport City Council Ward 3. She shares why here. 🌊 Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, “Xay” (pronounced “Sigh”) for short, is among the ten candidates running for Newport City Council At-Large. Xay shared with us why he’s running for office.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Susan Taylor withdraws from Newport City Council At-Large race

Susan Taylor officially withdrew her candidacy today for a Newport City Council At-Large position. Taylor, who served on Newport City Council from 2016 to 2020, was among the ten candidates to declare their candidacy for one the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large seat at the end of June.
NEWPORT, RI
City
Johnston, RI
State
Washington State
Johnston, RI
Government
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: William J. Kelley

William J. Kelley, age 81, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 3, 2022 at St. Clare Home. He was the husband of Carmen (Beland) Kelley. William was born in Fall River, MA to William and Mary (Reardon) Kelley. He grew up on Howard Street and graduated from De La Salle Academy. Shortly after graduation he joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return home, he met Carmen and they raised their two sons on Mumford Avenue. He began work at the JT O’Connell Lumber Yard on Long Wharf. He spent his entire career with JTs, eventually moving out to the Middletown location. Over the years he enjoyed time as a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Andrew Samuel Tsimortos

Andrew S. Tsimortos, age 90, of Newport, RI, passed away on July 12, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Anne Marie (Lus) Tsimortos for the last 69 years. Andrew was born in Woonsocket, RI to the late Samuel and Garefalea (Demitrakakis) Tsimortos. He served four years in the US Army and was stationed in France, where he met Anne Marie.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Linda Jackman Watts

Mrs. Linda Watts, age 84, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on July 12, 2022. Linda was born in Glen Ridge, NJ to David and Jessie Jackman on October 14, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Jessie Jackman and her brother -in-law, Erwin H. Leiphart III.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bob Woodward delights the crowd at The Redwood Library & Athenæum

A sell-out crowd of over 600 gathered last night on the Redwood grounds to hear legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward deliver the John J. Slocum Memorial lecture. The keynote address was a highlight of Redwood’s 275th-anniversary celebration. His talk included details on how he investigated some of his...
NEWPORT, RI
#Bryant University#University President#Bryant College#The U S Naval Academy#Navy#Republican
whatsupnewp.com

Free skin cancer screenings to be available at Rhode Island beaches

Between July 16 and the end of August, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), Brown Dermatology, and partners statewide will be making free skin cancer screenings available at select Rhode Island parks and beaches on six dates. “Along with using broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Kathryn Leonard won’t seek re-election on Newport City Council

Kathryn “Kate” Leonard announced on Tuesday, July 12 that she will not be seeking re-election to Newport City Council Ward 3 after all. Leonard has served on Newport City Council for more than twenty years and is the third incumbent City Council member not seeking re-election. Elizabeth Fuerte and Jamie Bova are not seeking re-election to their At-Large seats.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up in Newport County: July 18 – 31

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, July 18 – 31. This story will be updated as we learn about more events/listings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see here? Add it to our event calendar. Monday, July 18. Things...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Joseph A. Coupal II

Joseph A. Coupal II, 87, of Middletown, RI, passed away on July 11, 2022, at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Emma J. (Corey) Coupal. Joseph was born in Detroit, MI, to the late Joseph A Coupal I and Louise R Coupal. Joseph honorably served in the U.S. Navy...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with least home inventory in Providence metro area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Providence

The U.S. government stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic superheated the U.S. housing market. Between the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates and soaring values, homes have been flying off the market at a pace not seen in recent history. Low interest rates turned real estate into bloodsport over the last...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Open Houses in Newport County this weekend: July 15 – 17

Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County. In the market for a home or have questions about the home buying process? Contact Tyler Bernadyn or visit his Digital Buyer Consult website for more information: https://www.digitalbuyersconsult.com/tylerbernadyn. RenderedDisplays2109Download.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (July 15-17)

A warm mid-summer weekend means it’s time to head to the coast. Here are a few things to do this weekend around Rhode Island. All Weekend: The Newport Classical Music Festival continues this weekend with world-class concerts scheduled. Friday, it’s “Opera Night” with La Boheme at The Breakers, and Saturday it’s “Cocktails and Concert” with cellist Johannes Moser and pianist Drew Petersen. The closing event Sunday is the 2022 Festival Artists finale at Emmanuel Church featuring Mozart’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, K. 502. Complete details here.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Polo: Pittsburgh to challenge Newport on Saturday

The Newport International Polo Series will feature Newport versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, July 16. “Pittsburgh always sends a tough and gritty team to compete here, and the game always goes down to the wire. Thus far Newport has been narrowly undefeated in the matchup over 5 consecutive campaigns, but we don’t underestimate their steely resolve – they have planned their strategy for a year, and we are anticipating their best team ever,” comments Dan Keating, International Polo Series founder and president.
NEWPORT, RI

