Australia and China have been at odds for quite some time now. When COVID hit in 2020, Australia’s previous leader Morrison called for an investigation into the origins of the virus. With that, Beijing put trade restrictions on several major Australian exports like red wine. (China is Australia’s largest trading partner.) Now that a new leader has landed down under, he’s been trying to repair the strained relationship. But they’re essentially both still butting heads over who started the fight in the first place.

INDIA ・ 4 DAYS AGO