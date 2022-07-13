Search resumes for man possibly killed by son who allegedly shot at deputies, crashed into synagogue

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A search is resuming for a man who was possibly killed by his 18-year-old son, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are entering day four in the search. They’ve been searching the woods for clues into his disappearance.

Deputies said 18-year-old Jonny Santiago shot his dad on Sunday night. They said his dad was trying to take away his son’s car keys following a week of erratic behavior.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Santiago’s mother was on the phone and heard the gunshots. She called deputies and when they arrived, they saw blood and shell casings, but no body.

“There’s no other logical explanation other than dad’s dead. I mean, let’s call it what it is: dad’s dead,” Chitwood said.

After the shooting, investigators tracked and chased the 18-year-old through four counties before the hunt came to a violent end at a synagogue in Mount Dora.

