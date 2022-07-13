ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Search resumes for man possibly killed by son who allegedly shot at deputies, crashed into synagogue

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Z648_0gduM1No00

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A search is resuming for a man who was possibly killed by his 18-year-old son, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies are entering day four in the search. They’ve been searching the woods for clues into his disappearance.

Deputies said 18-year-old Jonny Santiago shot his dad on Sunday night. They said his dad was trying to take away his son’s car keys following a week of erratic behavior.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Santiago’s mother was on the phone and heard the gunshots. She called deputies and when they arrived, they saw blood and shell casings, but no body.

“There’s no other logical explanation other than dad’s dead. I mean, let’s call it what it is: dad’s dead,” Chitwood said.

After the shooting, investigators tracked and chased the 18-year-old through four counties before the hunt came to a violent end at a synagogue in Mount Dora.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Dora, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Synagogue#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DEA seizes 1 million fentanyl pills in record-setting California drug bust

LOS ANGELES — Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration made history in California when they seized 1 million fake pills that contained fentanyl. The DEA announced the historic bust in a news release, saying it was the largest seizure of fentanyl the organization had ever made in California. The seizure was done as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, agents said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
100K+
Followers
113K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy